Art center opens youth space
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center recently created a permanent creative space for young artists and their families. The area is open all year and features books, puzzles and games for all ages. Art projects and display space are also available. This was funded through a grant from the Grand Traverse Community Foundation Charlie and Linda Kehr Fund. Donations are welcome.
Pianist, violinist perform
BELLAIRE — Church in the Hills presents pianist Rich Ridenour and violinist Barry Ross at 4 p.m. July 28. Music includes jazz, ragtime, classics, European and other musical genres. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Reservations: 231-331-6587 or 231-533-6001.
Reading party
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Summer Reading Club Finale Party from 6-7:30 p.m. July 29 at Hull Park. Enjoy space-themed activities, food and musical entertainment. Club participants must read for 600 minutes to qualify for the grand prize.
Authors visit library
LELAND — Local author Anne-Marie Oomen and several other contributors to the book “Elemental: A Collection of Michigan Creative Nonfiction” visit Leland Township Library at 6 p.m. July 29. The authors read their essays and sign copies of the anthology.
Crafting for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to create boats from construction paper at 11 a.m. July 30 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Plein Air Weekend events
GLEN ARBOR — Painters from across the Midwest converge Aug. 1-3 for the Glen Arbor Arts Center’s annual Plein Air Weekend.
The Sundowner, an evening painting event, occurs Aug. 1. Artists paint their impressions of “Life Around the Glens” during the Quick Draw on Aug. 2. The public can watch the artists work. Sundowner and Quick Draw paintings are for sale from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Glen Arbor Town Hall.
The Paint Out Sale and viewing are set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Town Hall. A wine and appetizer reception is included. Tickets are $15 before July 31 or $20 at the door. Youth ages 10-15 cost $10. Proceeds from the sale benefit the participating artist and the GAAC.
Kids’ activities
ALDEN — Alden District Library offers kids’ activities at 10 a.m. July 31 at Helena Township Community Center. Ages 6-11 can make slime and take it home. Preschoolers can attend a story hour and enjoy a snack.
Watercolor session
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts a watercolor session from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 2. Kids can drip watercolors on a paper filter to create a rainbow.
WWII book talk
LELAND — Summer northern Michigan resident Dennis Turner gives a history presentation at 2 p.m. July 31 at Leland Township Library. Turner discusses his book “What Did You Do in the War, Sister?: How Catholic Nuns in Belgium Defied and Deceived the Nazis in WWII.”
Story time for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary-aged kids are invited to InterActive Story Time at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Listen to “Big Chickens” by Leslie Helakoski and complete a hands-on activity.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books seeks artists for an exhibition of artwork that will be displayed during the 2019 Fall Art Walk in September. The theme is books. Artists may submit works in any media until Aug. 1. Questions: life@Brilliant-Books.net.
Pick-A-Chew Festival
MANCELONA — Mount Mancelona celebrates its revival with the Pick-A-Chew Feastival Aug. 2-4. The weekend includes the Yonder Music String Band, food, mountain biking, a kids’ area, silent disco and other activities. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Call 231-499-4968 to learn more or purchase tickets.
Book event
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Dean Kuipers visits Horizon Books at 4 p.m. Aug. 2. This event is part of the national tour for his newest book “The Deer Camp: A Memoir of a Father, a Family and the Land that Healed Them.”
Summer art show
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Women Artists hosts a members’ show Aug. 2-4 at Northport Arts Association. An opening reception with the artists is set from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. View basketry, jewelry and paintings from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Painting exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — Northern Michigan painter Justin Kellner opens an exhibition with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Center Gallery. The landscape artwork and bird images are displayed through Aug. 8.
Benefit concert
MANISTEE — Countertenor Terry Barber performs at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. General admission is $20; premium seats are $50. Reserved box seats and a reception with the artist cost $75. Proceeds benefit the center and Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville. Contact: 231-398-9770.
Comedy show
Peshawbestown — Sips and Giggles features comedian Dave Landau at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. VIP price is $140 and includes a four-person table and a bottle of wine from the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Purchase online or call 586-477-6732.
Short’s Fest 2019
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Fest 2019 is on from 5-11 p.m. Aug. 3 at Short’s Brewing Company Production Facility. Enjoy beverages, live music, local food trucks, facility tours and dancing. General admission is $30 and includes a reusable cup and six drink tokens. This event occurs during Elk Rapids Harbor Days. Questions: 231-498-2300.
The Bootstrap Boys concert
THOMPSONVILLE — The Bootstrap Boys, a country group from Grand Rapids, perform from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3 during the Summer Sounds concert series at Michigan Legacy Art Park. Guests may bring blankets and chairs to this outdoor event. Call 231-378-4963 for more details or to purchase tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.