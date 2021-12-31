Carvings displayed
ALDEN — View Bob Ayala’s wood carvings from Jan. 3-29 at Alden District Library.
Mahjong games
ALDEN — People of all skill levels are invited to play Mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Alden District Library sponsors these sessions.
Portrait artists needed
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit entries for the portrait show “Humanity.” Pieces can include jewelry, paintings, photographs, collages and more.
Entry is $5 per work with a limit of four items per artist. Bring items to the center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4 or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Film premiere
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre hosts the world premiere of “Protect and Serve” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6. The short film is rated R and features footage in Northport as well as other Michigan cities. Lydia Woodruff, a 2015 Northport High School graduate, is the film producer.
Tickets: thebaytheatre.com.
SwingShift wrap-up
TRAVERSE CITY — SwingShift and the Stars recently concluded its 14th season with a Christmas Round-up Party. Final donation totals were rounded up for each participating local nonprofit.
Love Thy Neighbor in Traverse City ended with more than $25,400; AC Paw in Traverse City gathered $26,785; and COGNiTiON in Beulah earned $28,990.
Center selected for program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center was selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program. An art conservator and a building architect will collaborate to help care for the museum’s exhibitions and collections.
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Book giveaway
FIFE LAKE — PoWeR! Book Bags provided its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway for students at Forest Area Schools. Preschool through fifth graders obtained literacy materials and chose two books to take home before school breaks.
The Suttons Bay nonprofit received support from the Youth Advisory Council of Kalkaska County, ITC, local donors and its volunteers.
School literacy program
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags collaborated with Leelanau Township Community Foundation to give a free book every month to students at Northport Community School.
The organization hosted its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway program for students at Suttons Bay, Leelanau Montessori, Leland Elementary School and Benodjenh Child Center. Children selected one or two books to take home. They also obtained literacy materials and story booklets.
Support comes from Leelanau Parenting Communities, the Leelanau Youth Advisory Council, Meijer Corporation, the Suttons Bay Leelanau Rotary Club, ITC and community donors.
Additionally, the literacy nonprofit works with Leland Township Library to provide literacy materials for local kids when they visit Leelanau Christian Neighbors and the county health department.
