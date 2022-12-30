Kids’ celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids can count down to 2023 at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. New Year’s Eve activities occur at each session, including decorating a ball and creating noise makers.
Reservations are required at glcm.org. Museum admission is $8 per person.
VFW hosts party
TRAVERSE CITY — A New Year’s Eve party is set Dec. 31 at the VFW Cherryland Post 2780. A band plays classic rock, pop and country from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Dog park fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the nonprofit Friends of Herman Park present a crowdfunding campaign for a dog park.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches $47,500 by Dec. 31, the MEDC will supply a matching grant through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
Funds will go toward a new dog park at Herman Park, with space for large and small dogs, drinking fountains and gated fences.
Call for instructors
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association seeks instructors in 2023. All forms of art are welcome; teaching degrees are not required.
Submit a course proposal via northportartsassociation.org. Call 231-386-1113 with questions.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Visual artists of all ages may submit work for the January 2023 Local Artist Exhibit at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Entry is $5 per artwork, and artists may enter up to three pieces. Drop items off at LACA from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 3.
The exhibition is displayed from Jan. 6-28. A free public artist reception goes from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 6.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center accepts applications for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence program until Feb. 2.
Residencies are considered in creative writing, visual arts, photography, sculpture, fiber arts, ceramics and music. The program is two weeks and available from May through October. Learn more and apply at glenarborart.org.
Book club makes donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the local book club Peninsula Page Turners donated three laundry baskets to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Laundry Project.
Baskets included laundry detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets.
To donate to the Laundry Project, contact 231-947-3780 or kemerson@nmcaa.net.
Warden pens memoir
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press published “Madam Warden: A Memoir of the First Woman in Michigan to Head A Prison for Men” by Pamela K. Withrow.
Withrow worked at Camp Brighton, Jackson Prison and the Michigan Dunes Correctional Facility during her 25-year career.
Her memoir is $18.95 in hardcover and $14.95 in softcover at local bookstores and via Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.