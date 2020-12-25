Moxie Strings concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts a virtual concert featuring the Moxie Strings. View the performance anytime through 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at musichouse.org. Tickets are $20.
Peer support party slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts the Peer Support Virtual New Year’s Eve Party from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 31. This event features some of the most popular activities from recent digital programs. disabilitynetwork.org
Students receive gifts through CARes
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS received 100 gift boxes for students through the Hagerty CARes program. Boxes include crafts and books. Hagerty also dropped off the book “If I Built A Car” for all second graders in the school district. Parents received a $25 gift card.
Call for artists for Ludington exhibition
LUDINGTON — Visual artists of all ages are invited to submit works for a January exhibition at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Jewelry, prints, textiles, mobiles, collages, photography and watercolors are accepted. Entry is $5 per item. Bring artwork to the center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5-6. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Art contest for area youth
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum recently opened the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest. Youth ages 4-15 may submit a drawing or painting of a future car in watercolor, pencil or other hand medium. Sketchbooks are available to pick up from Serra Toyota of Traverse City. Entries are due Jan. 31. Contact: info@glcm.org.
Scholarship essay contest
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently opened the national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. High school seniors are invited to submit an essay describing how the disease impacts their lives. Submissions are due Feb. 15 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Online history exhibition
CHICAGO — The American Writers Museum recently launched an online resource with the “American Voices” exhibition. Learn about the history of the United States, including Native American traditions and literature. Funding is from the National Endowment for the Humanities CARES grant program. NationofWriters.org
