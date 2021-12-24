Christmas Day Buffet
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge serves its Christmas Day Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 25. The meal includes mashed potatoes, beef, ham, holiday desserts and more.
Cost is $32.95 per adult and $15.95 for kids ages 5-12. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts holiday programs for preschool and elementary children. this week.
A nebula spin art session is available Dec. 27. Learn about nebulas and create a model using paint and a spinner.
Make birdseed Dec. 28 and 30, and learn about the moon Dec. 29. Sign up at glcm.org.
Comedy Night
GAYLORD — Comedy Night features comedians Ken Evans, Cam Rowe and Harry Artin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Otsego Resort.
Dinner is served at 6 p.m. and includes salad, a choice of entrée and a dessert. Price is $68 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Book sale concludes
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library concludes the Holiday Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at the library. All proceeds support library programs.
Countdown to 2022
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts the Countdown to 2022 throughout the day Dec. 31. Each session includes a ball drop and bubble wrap pop.
Activities take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost is $3 per participant. Sign up for a session at glcm.org.
Memoir published
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT — Emily Guziak recently released her memoir “Just Ask: A Memoir of Forgiveness.” Guziak, a Vermont resident, writes about her father and includes the family’s summer vacations to the Watervale Inn in Arcadia. Additionally, Guziak’s father vacationed at his aunt and uncle’s cabin near Traverse City. He died in 2010.
The text is available in paperback and e-book via Amazon.com.
Exhibition extended
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College extends Scottish-born artist Claire Ashley’s exhibition until Jan. 21. Her sculptures are displayed at the school and at Ludington Area Center for the Arts as part of the college’s Humankind Series.
Theater season announced
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre recently announced the lineup for its 2022 season at Civic Center Park. The Summer Theatre Festival runs June 30 through July 31. Shows include “Cabaret,” “The Crucible” and “Alice: A Rock Musical.”
The P45 Reading Series occurs from January through April at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. Each reading ends with a discussion featuring artists and community members.
Additionally, registration is open for private acting and musical theater lessons at Civic Center Park. Sessions begin Jan. 3. Registration for spring classes and youth summer camps opens Jan. 10. parallel45.org
Opera house gala
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual City Opera House Gala begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. The theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The evening includes food and beverages and Broadway talent.
Tickets are available at cityoperahouse.org.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Art Center invites artists to submit pieces for the “Flags” exhibition by midnight April 6. Entry is $25 for GAAC members, $35 for others.
Traverse City graphic designer Emily Mitchell is the juror. The show runs May 27 through Aug. 18. Contact: 231-334-6112.
