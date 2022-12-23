Family activities
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 24 and 31. Families are invited to play with Legos and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics kits.
Ski with Santa
BELLAIRE — Shanty Creek offers free skiing with Santa from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 25 on the slopes at Schuss Mountain.
Bring a non-perishable food item, gently used winter clothes and/or household products for local pantries.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — The Merry Mystery Sasquatch Search starts at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26-30 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Elementary and preschool students may learn about Bigfoot. Museum admission is $8 for kids and adults. Reserve a spot at glcm.org.
Nature journaling
BELLAIRE — People of all ages are invited to create a nature journal at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Grass River Natural Area. Cost is $5 per person and includes all supplies.
Holiday book out
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press publishes “Second Chance Christmas” by Janet Defever. It is illustrated by Traverse City artist Tajin Robles.
The children’s book is $24.95 in hardcover and $14.95 in softcover.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5.
Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Winter exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts its annual Winter Member Exhibition through Jan. 13. More than 150 artworks from OAC members are on display.
The event is sponsored by Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The center is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Overflow parking is along the east side of Second Street and on Main Street.
Call for poetry
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library accepts submissions for Poets’ Night Out until Jan. 25. Northern Michigan writers may submit up to three pieces.
Entry fee is $10 for individuals, $5 for students and seniors. Selected poems appear in the PNO Chapbook, and writers read their pieces at the April 23 event.
Bring submissions to the library or mail them to 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502.
Art on display
TRAVERSE CITY — Plein Air Painters of Northwest Michigan presents “Just Great ART” through Jan. 31 at City Opera House.
The exhibition includes original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel, gouache and acrylic. A portion of sales goes to the venue.
View the works from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and during evening events.
‘Gordon’ director dies
LONDON (AP) — British filmmaker Mike Hodges, who directed gangland thriller “Get Carter” and sci-fi cult classic “Flash Gordon,” has died. He was 90.
Hodges died at his home in the county of Dorset in southwest England on Saturday.
, his friend and former producer Mike Kaplan told British media on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.
Born in the English port city of Bristol in 1932, Hodges trained as an accountant and did two years of compulsory military service aboard a Royal Navy minesweeper, visiting poor coastal communities around England.
“For two years, my middle-class eyes were forced to witness horrendous poverty and deprivation that I was previously unaware of,” he wrote in a letter to The Guardian earlier this year.
The experience influenced his feature debut, 1971 thriller “Get Carter,” which he wrote and directed. It starred Michael Caine as a gangster who returns to his home city of Newcastle on the trail of his brother’s killers. Remembered for its unflinching violence, vividly gritty northeast England locations and jazz score, it’s considered a British classic.
Caine also starred in Hodges’ 1972 crime comedy “Pulp.” Hodges went on to direct 1974 sci-fi thriller “The Terminal Man,” starring George Segal as a scientist who turns violent after electrodes are implanted in his brain.
