Toy collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Fire Department collects unwrapped toys from students at Immaculate Conception Elementary School from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 18. Santa will visit with his North Pole mailbox.
Christmas show
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Area Arts Council presents the free show “A Cheboygan Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 through the Cheboygan Opera House Facebook page. Performances include classic carols, Charlie Brown Christmas and the Grinch. This video is family friendly, and the show was first performed on the Opera House stage in 2019.
Reimagined play
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet presents the virtual production “Nutcracker 2020: Reimagined Up North” starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 19. Audience members of all ages can view the performance, which features area landmarks. Tickets are $25 per family through Anywhere Seat. The show is streaming until Jan. 30. All proceeds support the CTAC Dance Scholarship Fund and School of Ballet. Contact: 231-347-4337.
Safe Harbor donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Orchard Creek Assisted Living residents aim to support Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse, a nonprofit emergency shelter and resource center. Community members may donate needed items, including men’s and women’s clothing, disposable razors, towels, batteries, writing utensils, cleaning products and more. Checks are also accepted. Drop off donations at the marked box in the center vestibule by Dec. 20. Questions: 231-932-2018, ext. 236.
Young artist programs
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center and MI Pest of Beulah offer free arts and crafts bags to area families. Each bag contains supplies for seasonal projects. One is geared toward ages 7 and younger and another is for ages 8 and older. Bags are limited.
Online classes for kids ages 8 and older are through Google Classroom. Supplies are $10. Self-guided lessons and video projects with the instructor are available, including stories with Benzie Shores District Library.
Also, the OAC Creative Space is open by reservation. The room contains children’s books, craft supplies and art reference books. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Solstice photo contest
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library hosts the photography contest “Capturing the Light.” Submit one photo taken Dec. 21, the winter solstice, to erlib.priest@gmail.com. Photos are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and are posted to Facebook. Adult and child winners are announced Dec. 30. More information: 231-264-9979.
Virtual party game
PETOSKEY — Northern Michigan escape room Know Way Out offers the Holiday Party Game via Zoom for groups of all ages. The 60-minute to 90-minute experience includes puzzles, searching for objects and drawing. Sessions are designed for groups of four or more. Cost is $15 per player. Schedule a game: 231-881-9688; cindi@knowwayout.com.
Winter fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts its winter fundraiser “Traverse the Universe” through Dec. 31. Community members may donate at least $25 to access an interview with David Kirby, creator of the solar system along the TART Trail. All donations are 100-percent matched by the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation. More information: 231-947-1278; admin@artsforallnmi.org.
Poster contest
LANSING — Michigan State Police invites fifth graders statewide to submit artwork for the 2021 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” Michigan’s winner enters the national contest. Submissions are due by Jan. 29. Send posters and artist information to Jolene Hardesty at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821.
