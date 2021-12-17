Musician performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua Davis performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at City Opera House. Tickets are available via cityoperahouse.org or by calling 231-941-8082.
Vendor, craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — 1300 Marketplace hosts a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grand Traverse Mall. Items include homemade jams, paintings, bath and body products, holiday decorations and more.
Holiday market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Holiday Market Share goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Warehouse MKT. Browse handmade items from local artists. Interested vendors can send photos and descriptions to merifalconer@gmail.com.
Nonprofit seeks items
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons seek items for the “Asylum Roadshow” project during the Village at Grand Traverse Commons farmers market.
The nonprofit seeks documents, images or other objects from the Traverse City State Hospital. Items will be included in a database. People can bring artifacts to the Dec. 18, Jan. 15 or Feb. 19 market. Contact friendsofthehistoriccommons@gmail.com to sign up.
Gift wrapping session
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the Gift Wrapping Bonanza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Wrapping paper and ribbon are provided. Participants should bring their gifts, tape and scissors. This occurs during Bellaire’s Pajama Shopping Day.
Train festival returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Railroad Club and the Great Lakes Children’s Museum present the Festival of Trains from Dec. 18-31 at First Christian Church.
Admission is $5 per person ages 4 and older. Season passes are $30 for one or two adults with three children in their household.
Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The event closes at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31.
Questions: michael@glcm.org.
Children’s Christmas Party
TRAVERSE CITY — A Children’s Christmas Party goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the VFW off Veterans Drive. Free activities, lunch and horse-drawn carriage rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus are available.
Memorial concert
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library presents a concert in memory of Lois Larson Driscoll at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the library. David Holland plays the viola and Joan Raeburn Holland plays the harp.
Holiday concert
INTERLOCHEN — NMC Chamber Singers and NMC Grand Traverse Chorale present “Home for the Holidays” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Corson Auditorium. Jeffrey Cobb directs the NMC choral ensembles as they join Traverse Symphony Orchestra for this performance.
Band performances
TRAVERSE CITY — 2 Ole Broads and 3 Buddies perform Fridays and Saturdays at the Hayloft. The band also presents a show Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Tickets are $25 each, or $200 for a table. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Student art contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022 National Cherry Festival Student Art Competition is open through March 4. Fourth grade through college students may submit original artwork that shows pollination and cherries.
Drop off pieces to Bulls-i, Inc. at 841 S. Garfield Ave. Winning artwork is revealed in May. Top three winners receive a scholarship. cherryfestival.org
