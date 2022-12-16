Stories, visit with Santa
TRAVERSE CITY — Jenny the Storytelling Elf presents tales at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Traverse Area District Library. Plus, Santa visits and takes photos with children.
Movie showing
ELK RAPIDS — View “Polar Express” at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Elk Rapids District Library. Cocoa and cookies are served. A letters to Santa craft station is available.
Family event
SUTTONS BAY — Families may attend a crafting event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library.
Kids’ holiday party
TRAVERSE CITY — The VFW Post 2780 hosts a Children’s Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
The event includes a sleigh ride, crafts, free lunch, cakewalk and face painting. Plus, Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to visit.
Christmas Crafting
FRANKFORT — A free Christmas Crafting event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Oliver Art Center. Families with kids ages 5 and older may create holiday crafts with Santa’s elves and Mrs. Claus. Materials are provided.
Photos with Santa
GLEN ARBOR — Pet photos with Santa are available from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Glen Arbor Wines. This takes place during the Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Shop and Sweets Saturday.
Community bonfire
PETOSKEY — Friends of the Winter Sports Park hosts a Community Winter Bonfire from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Back Lot.
Games, food, free ice skate sharpening, photos with Santa and more are included. This event aims to support an all-season pavilion, with $1 from each beer poured going to the Winter Sports Park fund.
Trivia fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Community Trivia Night starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Teams of eight or fewer can participate. A cash bar is available. Admission is $5 per person. Proceeds go to the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall Association. The Elk Rapids Players sponsor this event.
Soap-making classes
ELK RAPIDS — Wildflower Soapworks offers soap-making classes from 1-3 p.m. Sundays starting Dec. 18. Workshops continue in January.
Cost is $90 per person or $150 for a couple. Reservations: 231-264-8000.
Knitting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library. People may bring a project.
‘A Celtic Christmas’
CHEBOYGAN — Michigan band The Founding presents “A Celtic Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Tickets are $30 per adult, $25 for veterans and $10 for students at theoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for coloring, jewelry making or another activity.
Fiber space available
BENZONIA — The Grow Benzie Fibershed is open from 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The volunteer-run space offers repurposing workshops and is open for shopping. Materials can be purchased for cash or fiber credits. Credits are given for fiber donations. Call ahead regarding donations. Contact: fibershed@growbenzie.org; 231-882-9510.
