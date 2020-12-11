Outdoor caroling
LELAND — The Sashay Quartet, a group of female singers, performs at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Old Art Building. This outdoor caroling event is free to the public.
At-home concert
SCOTTVILLE — The Fred Knapp Quartet performs jazz tunes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 as part of the West Shore Community College Performing Arts Living Room Series. The show is freely available at westshore.edu/performingarts.
Festival, auction set
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts offers its first Festival of Wreaths online silent auction through 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Area artists created holiday-themed wreaths for this fundraiser. View items and bid at laca.betterworld.org/auctions/festival-wreaths.
See the lights
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte encourages bicyclists to ride to see the holiday lights Dec. 12-18 in northern Michigan. Share photos by tagging @elgruponorte and using #BikeTheLightsTC. The youth-focused organization also collects canned food for the Father Fred Foundation. Email abby@elgruponorte.org after dropping off goods outside the Clubhouse.
Holiday program donations sought
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Christian Neighbors seeks donations for its Leelanau Holiday Program for kids. New items like toys, clothes, makeup, boots and shoes, games and more are accepted. Drop off at LCN from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays or at the VFW Hall from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 13-14. A Toys for Tots collection box is also available.
Theater donations
SUTTONS BAY — A community member plans to match donations up to $100,000 to the Bay Community Theatre. Funds will go toward the theater’s mortgage and help replace deteriorated equipment. Donations are accepted online or by mailing P.O. Box 847 in Suttons Bay, MI 49682.
Art kit giveaway
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a peer-to-peer resource, hosts a Christmas art easel kit giveaway Dec. 18. Kits contain supplies to make an art easel, art caddy and Crayola materials. Local families impacted by COVID-19 can message the organization through Facebook if interested.
Online holiday market
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Holiday Marketplace is open online through Dec. 18. About 15 artisans sell their items. The in-person event is not happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Art displayed online
TRAVERSE CITY — Plein Air Painters of Northwest Michigan presents the “Just Great ART” online exhibition and sale through Jan. 31. Participating artists: Sue Bowerman, Lori Feldpausch, Judy Kelly, Ruth Kitchen, Dorothy Mudget, Joyce Petrakovitz and Marilyn Rebant. Twenty percent of proceeds benefit City Opera House, which remains closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit cityoperahouse.org to learn more.
Scholarship essay contest announced
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union invites Michigan high school seniors to enter the annual Lloyd F. Hutt Scholarship essay contest. Twenty, $2,000 college scholarships are available. This year’s topic is “A Day in the Life: Describe one day in your life from the past year.” Essays can be 750 to 1,500 words. Applications are due Jan. 31 and winners are announced in May. LMCU.org/hutt
