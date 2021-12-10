Creation event
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 and 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Families are invited to play with the blocks and STEAM kits.
Holiday crafting
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts a holiday crafting session for families from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11. Activities include wreath making and decorating and nature crafts. Hot cocoa and hot spiced cider are available.
Cost is $5 for kids’ crafts, $10 for wreath making and $15 for both. Face masks are required during this indoor event. Register at grassriver.org.
Craft fair Dec. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — The TCAPS Indigenous Education Program presents the Native American Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Gold Cafeteria at West Middle School.
‘Nutcracker’ shows
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts at Bay Harbor.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students for the evening performance, and $30 for adults and $5 for students for the matinee show. Some of the proceeds benefit the CTAC Dance Scholarship Fund.
Masks are required. Box office: 231-439-2610.
Concert canceled
ELK RAPIDS — Switchback is no longer performing its Dec. 11 concert at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. HERTH plans to host the duo this summer.
Attendees may return their tickets to Corner Drug for a full refund. A full refund is given through Brown Paper Tickets as well.
Christmas Cantata
ELK RAPIDS — Everyone is invited to the Christmas Cantata at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church. A free-will offering is taken.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts hands-on activities for preschool and elementary students and their families this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab features reindeer salt painting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Storytime Adventures begins at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 17. The featured tale is “Ten on the Sled” by Kim Norman.
Museum admission is $7 per person. Reservations at glcm.org.
Webb Week event
FRANKFORT — Benzie Shores District Library joins almost 500 sites in the nation to celebrate the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
Programs are available Dec. 13-18 during Webb Week Celebration. After-school science activities for ages 8 and older begin at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the library. Launch day is Dec. 18. Western Michigan University Professor Manuel Bautista gives a virtual presentation at noon.
Photo book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City photographer John Russell captures his hometown in the newly-released “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images.” Mission Point Press published the text. Find the softcover for $29.95 at area bookstores. A hardcover version is $41.95 at johnrussellphoto.net.
Baskets displayed
ALPENA — Thunder Bay Basket Guild is featured in December at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery. The guild’s baskets are displayed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Thunder Bay Basket Guild is a recognized, chartered group with the Association of Michigan Basketmakers. It formed in the 1990s.
