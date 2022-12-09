Jazzy Christmas
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church presents “Jazzy Christmas XI” on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m., produced and directed by Candice Wallace. Ensembles include Trillium Singers, Voices 4, the instrumental Christmas Combo, accompanist Dr. Michael Coonrod and soloists Amy Wallace-Cork, Breanna McGurn, Dick Wallace and Vaughn Holland.
The event is a fundraiser for the church’s food program for the homeless.
Craft show
KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Holiday Craft Show opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at Kingsley Area High School. More than 40 craft vendors plan to attend. Face painting, a card-making table and food are available. Contact: torirose186@gmail.com.
Art activities for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts in Action with Michael Sincic is set from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
These hands-on arts workshops are for ages 2-8. The Arts in Action program is supported partly with funds from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Science program
TRAVERSE CITY — Super Science Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Traverse City Central High School. Family-friendly activities and STEM-related experiments are provided by the FIRST Robotics Team 1711, the Raptors. Questions: failorjo@tcaps.net.
Holiday event
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association sponsors the annual Christmas Magic on Dec. 10.
Friends of the Darcy Library sells cookies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beulah Trailhead. Benzonia Public Library’s Christmas Party is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can ride a horse-drawn wagon with Fantail Farm, decorate cookies, visit Santa and more starting at 3 p.m. The “Light Up the Streets” parade begins at 5:15 p.m. Questions: 231-383-1120.
Family creation time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 and 17. Families may play with Legos and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics kits.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts its monthly can and bottle collection from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Community caroling
INTERLOCHEN — Gwen Willson and Tim Jahn lead a community caroling session from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. The event also features a story and gingerbread house making. Friends of Interlochen Public Library provide materials and volunteers.
Winter Sounds series
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park presents its Winter Sounds concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the outdoor amphitheater.
Traverse City West Middle School Madrigal Singers, an eighth grade choir, performs. Bring chairs and blankets.
Tickets are $10 per adult, free for kids. Purchase at michiganlegacyartpark.org/winter-sounds.
Birthday party
LELAND — The Old Art Building celebrates its 100th birthday with a Roaring ‘20s Party from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 10.
The evening features the Gatsby Gang Jazz Band, appetizers from Island Thyme Catering and a cash bar. Attendees may wear costumes. Cost is $75. Tickets: 231-256-2131 or oldartbuilding.com/events.
Local concert
NORTHPORT — “The Haunting of Ebenezer” begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Willowbrook Mill.
Tickets are $15 at hauntingofebenezer.com.
Euchre games
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 hosts a public Euchre tournament at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Cost is $10 per person. Some proceeds go to the post to support veterans. Questions: 231-360-5225.
Museum closing
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum closes for the season on Dec. 10. Upgrades will be made to the keeper’s apartment and new exhibitions will be added to the lighthouse.
The facility aims to reopen to the public on April 1.
