Rotary grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City’s Good Works Fund invites area nonprofits to apply for grants. Organizations must emphasize arts and culture, human needs, education, health and safety, recreation or the environment. The next deadline for the 2020-21 grant cycle is Dec. 4. More information: tcrotary2822@gmail.com.
Artist appreciation
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts the Artist Appreciation Exhibition through Dec. 4. The show recognizes artists who donated their works during the center’s summer fundraising galas. View paintings, fiber art, sculpture, ceramics and more from 22 regional creators. Admission is free.
Virtual concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Director of Music Programs Jeffrey Cobb presents “The Lesson of the Lark” at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 via the NMC Facebook page. The concert, based on the book by Laura Knight Cobb, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Singer-songwriter showSCOTTVILLE — Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Chloe Kimes performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 during West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Living Room Series. This show is free through westshore.edu/performingarts.
Weekly story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Kids are invited to Interlochen Public Library’s virtual story hour at 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Miss Ann reads a tale during this Zoom event. Meeting ID: 876 3279 3456. Passcode: 364283. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Artist funding available
BELLAIRE — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offers financial support through its Artist Emergency Fund. Any northern Michigan artist who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic is eligible to receive $500. Applications are due Dec. 9; funds are distributed Dec. 15. Email: amanda@crosshatch.org.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum continues its weekly virtual programs for preschool and elementary students. The hands-on activities are free and supply lists are available at greatlakeskids.org. Schedule:
- Stories @ Home at 11 a.m. Dec. 10
- Get Crafty @ Home at 1 p.m. Dec. 10
- First Steps Science at 11 a.m. Dec. 11
Virtual holiday concert
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts presents its annual “We’ll Be Home for the Holidays” concert virtually at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Enjoy performances and a reading from Mason County District Library. Find the program on the center’s YouTube channel, radio stations 97.7 FM and 98.7 FM or public access TV channel 190.
Youth arts courses
PETOSKEY — Mackinac Arts Council and Crooked Tree Arts Center provide preschool through 12th graders with virtual visual arts education. Mackinac Island Public Schools students can participate in weekly Zoom courses with music and art teacher Heather May and CTAC Visual Arts Director Liza Erlewine and CTAC Education and Outreach Director Kristi Wodek. Mackinac Island Community Foundation awarded a grant to fund this project. Call 231-347-4337.
Art center fundraiser
LELAND — Main Street Gallery owners Daniel and Anna Oginsky plan to provide $50,000 toward the “Owning Our Future” campaign if the Old Art Building can obtain 100 new donations of any amount. The campaign started in March with the goal to collect $1.5 million to return ownership of the facility to the community.
Gifts must be received by Dec. 31. Send checks to Leelanau Community Cultural Center at P.O. Box 883 in Leland, MI 49654. Contact: 231-256-2131.
