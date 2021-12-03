Craft fair
BELLAIRE — The Last Chance Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at ASI Community Center and Park. Find handcrafted gifts from local crafters, skin care products, jewelry, wood items and more. Students from Bellaire schools host a fundraiser, too.
Craft show
LAKE LEELANAU — The Provemont Holiday Arts and Crafts Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. Mary School- Lake Leelanau.
Craft show
KINGSLEY — The St. Mary of Hannah Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the school. Admission: donate a food item for the food pantry.
Prayer service
TRAVERSE CITY — The Centering Prayer Group of Traverse City offers a silent prayer and reflection service at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Grace Episcopal Church. Face masks are required; social distancing is observed.
Family program
BELLAIRE — “A Mice Christmas” begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Bellaire Public Library. This family program involves storytelling. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Jazzy Christmas
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazzy Christmas concert begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Central United Methodist Church. The show features The Trillium Singers, the Central Christmas Combo and Hammered Dulcimers and Voices 4.
A free-will offering is collected for the homeless outreach program. Face masks are required.
Holiday concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — A choir of strings from the Traverse Symphony Orchestra performs holiday concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Bay Community Theatre.
The family-friendly music selection includes holiday compositions, featuring the works of Leroy Anderson, Arcangelo Corelli, Amadeus Mozart and Mannheim Steamroller.
Santa Claus joins for pictures and treats prior to the matinee performance. Adults can purchase beer and wine at the evening show. Both events end with a sing-along.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 12 and younger. Buy at thebaytheatre.com.
Winter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitou Winds presents “Winter Songs and Carols” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Grace Episcopal Church. Soprano Emily Curtin Culler joins the ensemble for this performance.
The show is also livestreamed via the church Facebook and YouTube. Admission is free, but donations support the church’s Friday Community Lunch program.
Live art and music
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts a collaboration event from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 6. The Jeff Haas Trio performs alongside visual artist Michael Novak. Masks are required. Ticket information: 231-252-4616.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in December at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yarn project.
School play
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake Community School Theatre Department presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8-11. Tickets are $5 each or $20 per family at the door.
Book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library offer the Holiday Book Sale through Dec. 31 at the library. Proceeds support library programs. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Opera house awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House obtained a $13,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA), with support from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The grant was awarded through the MCACA peer review process and is for fiscal year 2022 funding.
Organizations receiving a MCACA grant must match those funds with public and private dollars.
