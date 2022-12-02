Toy drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Ghostbusters hosts a toy drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Aroma’s Coffee and Tea. New, unwrapped toys are collected for Northwest Michigan Marine Toys for Tots.
Ornament creating
NORTHPORT — Make an ornament from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Village Arts Building.
Northport Arts Association provides tile, glaze and kiln firing. Cost is $5 per adult; free for kids under 12. Contact: 231-386-1113.
Advent service
TRAVERSE CITY — The Centering Prayer Group of Traverse City offers an Advent service at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Grace Episcopal Church. The program features reflections on the season and Taize music.
‘The Nutcracker’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Traverse City Central High School.
Seats may be available through MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-360-1032.
Community dinner
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Lions Club serves a free meal from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 3 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Meal includes ham, potatoes, salad, drinks and dessert. Canned goods are collected for Acme Christian Thrift Store and the Elk Rapids Community Cupboard.
Jazz show
GRAYLING — Metro Jazz Voices, from Detroit, presents “An American Songbook at Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at AuSable Artisan Village. Admission is $30 at artisanvillage.org. Contact: 989-619-5561.
Switchback in concert
ELK RAPIDS — Switchback performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Cellar 152 offers a cash bar. Tickets are $30 at Corner Drug or Cellar 152 in Elk Rapids and Oryana in Traverse City. Pay $35 at the door. Online tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/5630722.
Broadway gala
TRAVERSE CITY — Broadway on Front presents the White Christmas Gala at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Opera House. The evening includes music from “White Christmas” and auctions. Proceeds support the venue and its Take It From the Top program. Balcony seats and table tickets are available at cityoperahouse.org.
Tree talk
ALDEN — Bob Holtzman presents “Capitol Christmas Tree” at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Helena Township Community Center. He talks about a spruce from the Upper Peninsula that was the Christmas tree for the Capitol in 1981. Alden District Library sponsors this free event.
Author shares book
EMPIRE — Glen Arbor Sun Publisher Jacob Wheeler presents his new book “Angel of the Garbage Dump” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Glen Lake Library. He writes about Hanley Denning, a woman from Maine who worked on humanitarian projects in Guatemala. The book is available to purchase.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 at Interlochen Public Library. The group will select the books to read for the 2023 Morning Book Club.
Nightly light show
BEULAH — The Beulah Christmas Light Show runs nightly through New Year’s Eve at Lucky Dog Bar and Grille.
Tune into the 105.3 radio station to hear music choreographed to the lights on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-10 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30-9 p.m.
Comedy Fest tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for Traverse City Comedy Fest, set Feb. 2-4 at local venues.
Admission is $15-25 for most events, with headliner shows at $35-45. TCComedyFest.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.