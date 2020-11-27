Festival of Trees
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City hosts its annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 27-30 through the Online Yuletide Emporium. Shop handcrafted holiday designs, including wreaths, trees, tabletop and wall decorations and gift baskets. Proceeds support three area nonprofits: Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, FeedTC and Angel Care Preschool and Childcare. More information: zontacluboftraversecity.org/fot.
Pottery studio open house
RAPID CITY — Silly Sister’s Pottery hosts its annual holiday open house from noon to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6. Face masks are required.
Mini market
TRAVERSE CITY — A mini version of the annual Holiday Artist Market runs from Dec. 1-23 at Dennos Museum Center. Curbside pickup is free; shipping costs $5. View and purchase items at shop.dennosmuseum.org. Reserve tickets for the in-person market through Eventbrite.com.
Artwork due Dec. 1
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center invites people to submit works for the “You Are T/Here” exhibition through Dec. 1. Entries may include clay, collage, drawing, fiber, photography or mixed materials. Applicants can enter one or two pieces. Cost is $25 for GAAC members and $35 for others. The show runs Jan. 15 to March 25. More details: 231-334-6112.
Card collecting program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts a card collecting discussion at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom. Brian Johnston talks about the hobby, tips to get started and how to appraise a collection. Registration is required at tadl.org.
Virtual activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum continues its weekly virtual programs for preschool and elementary students. Stories @ Home begins at 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Listen to “The Last Cookie” and then complete a craft. Get Crafty @ Home starts at 1 p.m. Dec. 3. Use twigs and branches to make holiday decorations. First Steps Science features a candy cane lab at 11 a.m. Dec. 4. Supply lists: greatlakeskids.org.
Auction ends Dec. 4
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents a virtual silent auction through Dec. 4. Items include furniture, quilts, gift baskets and more. Proceeds support the nonprofit’s technology and operational needs in 2020 and the off season. Contact: tekeaton@icloud.com; 231-938-9300.
Library of Things
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Library of Things contains STEM kits, puppets, board games, telescopes, a record player and various musical instruments. Community members of all ages may borrow these items, just as they would books. Loan times are usually one week and can often be extended, unless the item is requested by another patron.
Reading program
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the Snowbird Reading Challenge through Jan. 15. Kids under 12 are encouraged to read at least 200 minutes and teens and adults can record 500 minutes before the deadline. Registration: bellairelibrary@gmail.com; 231-533-8814.
Reading club
TRAVERSE CITY — Pit Spitters Reading Club is open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. They are tasked with reading 15 minutes every day from March 1-31. Students receive two tickets to a 2021 baseball game after completing the program. Register by calling 231-943-0100, ext. 205, or emailing britanie@pitspitters.com.
