Handmade marketplace
EMPIRE — The Artisan Marketplace is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Empire Town Hall. Artisans offer their handcrafted items and gifts. Homemade tamales are available for takeout. Face masks are recommended.
Holiday market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Handmade Holiday Market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Right Brain Brewery. The pop-up shopping event is hosted by Southern State of Minds.
Book signing
BENZONIA — Charles Kraus signs his book “Thompsonville in Time” from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. Proceeds from book sales support Benzie Area Historical Society.
Free showing
SUTTONS BAY — A free showing of “The Polar Express” begins at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Bay Community Theatre. This screening kicks off the Holiday in the Village events. Seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Call for ornaments
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center invites people to supply ornaments for trees that will line the walkway during the holiday season. Ornaments should be weather resistant and either store bought or homemade. Clear, fillable ornaments can be picked up in the lobby or contact communications@glenarborart.org. Drop off items by Nov. 27.
Ornament workshop
ELK RAPIDS — Kate Husband leads Holiday Ornament Knitting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 and 30 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Learn to knit a sweater. Cost is $10. Space is limited. Registration: 231-264-0123.
Call for artwork
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center invites artists to submit one or two pieces for the Northwest Michigan Regional Juried Exhibition.
Ages 18 and older may submit their works until Dec. 1 at 2022nwmiexhibition.artcall.org. Works are displayed Jan. 23 through May 29.
Myth buster event
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Myers from the Historical Society of Michigan leads a myth buster event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom. Myers discusses urban legends throughout history. Register through tadl.org.
Artist publishes book
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan artist and retired cardiologist George Kleiber released “The Art of Wisdom: Tales and Paintings from the Third Eye.” His book features stories from his life and costs $44.99. georgekleiberart.com
Art center awarded
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts received a $11,250 operational support grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts for fiscal year 2022. LACA plans to use the award for performances, classes and workshops. The center must match those funds with public and private dollars.
Series to return
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center recently announced the return of the Dennos Concert Series in 2022. Attendees must wear face masks.Events begin at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at dennosmuseum.org.
Performance schedule:
- Jan. 8 — Aguankó, Latin jazz septet
- Jan. 26 — Sweet Water Warblers, Michigan folk trio Rachael Davis, May Erlewine and Lindsay Lou
- Feb. 12 — Toronzo Cannon, rock-inspired blues guitarist and vocalist
- March 5 — Thornetta Davis, international singer-songwriter from Detroit
- March 19 — Bassel and The Supernaturals, soul and funk-inspired rhythms
- April 15 — Loudon Wainwright III, singer-songwriter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.