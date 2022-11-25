Craft fair
FRANKFORT — The Holly Berry Art and Crafts Fair goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Frankfort High School. Admission is by optional donation.
Horse-drawn wagon rides are available from 10 a.m. to noon. The softball team sells wreaths for their annual fundraiser, and the Frankfort Cheerleaders provide lunch.
Art sale
NORTHPORT — The Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Village Arts Building and Willowbrook Mill.
People may sign up to volunteer at https://www.volunteersignup.org/B3ABL.
Book discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center hosts Leelanau County writers Jacob Wheeler and Anne-Marie Oomen during “Coffee with the Authors” at 11 a.m. Nov. 26.
Both writers talk about the process of making and publishing their nonfiction books. Wheeler wrote “Angel of the Garbage Dump” and Oomen penned “As Long As I Know You.”
Community yoga
TRAVERSE CITY — Elev8 Climbing and Fitness hosts Community Yoga at 10 a.m. Sundays through November. Some of the proceeds go to Norte.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a “Snow in the Woods” activity at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Storytime Adventures includes the tale “Time to Sleep” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.
Museum admission is $8 per person at glcm.org.
Photography workshop
ALDEN — John Russell discusses his book “My Office Today” and how to capture pictures with available light at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
The Antrim Photography Workshop is $10 per event or $50 for a one-year membership. Russell’s book is $40 (cash or check). RSVP to LL.pics44@gmail.com; 231-313-8820.
‘The Laramie Project’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse hosts auditions for “The Laramie Project” from 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 28-29. Roles are available for four women and four men of various ages.
The play is performed Feb. 3-5, 9-12 and 16-18.
Call for submissions
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University accepts submissions for its 2023 Banished Words List. People can suggest words or phrases that are misused, overused, ineffective or irritating.
Entries are due by 8 a.m. Nov. 30 at lssu.edu/banishedwords.
Story contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The WriteMichigan Short Story Contest is open to Michigan residents until Nov. 30.
Entry is $10 per adult and free for kids and teens at writemichigan.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’ reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre and Ben Whiting present an interactive reading of “A Christmas Carol” at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.
The show is for all ages and includes the 2023 season announcement. Tickets are $75 per adult and $15 for ages 12 and younger.
Holiday Greens Workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Pine Hill Nursery offers Holiday Greens Workshops at 11 a.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10.
Cost is $55 to make a wreath or porch pot. RSVP: 231-941-1808.
