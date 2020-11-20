Living room concert
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts continues its “Direct to Your Living Room Season” with Luke Winslow-King at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. The virtual show costs $15. Find the event link and register at gopherwoodconcerts.org.
Library service changes
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library recently moved to curbside services and closed all buildings to the public until further notice. All branch locations feature outdoor book drops for returns. Fife Lake Public Library remains closed after a possible COVID-19 exposure. Updates at tadl.org.
Branch hours:
- Main library — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- East Bay — noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- Kingsley — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Science center reopens
BEULAH — Cognition Science and Discovery Center recently reopened to the public. Explore STEM activities, art projects, live animals, hands-on building and more. Admission is $7 per person per day. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 231-383-4095 or visit Eventbrite.com to schedule a visit.
Author releases book
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan writer and journalist Tom Carr presents “Dark Side of the Mitten: Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present.” This is the third text in his “Blood on the Mitten” series, published by Mission Point Press. Find the paperback book on Amazon.com.
STEM kits available
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road plans to add STEM kits to Interlochen Public Library and Peninsula Community Library by the end of November. People of all ages and abilities can check out a kit.
Theater classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers pod and family classes at home or at Civic Center Park. Classes are suitable for ages 5-17 and groups of 12 or fewer. Topic selections include creative drama, improvisation, auditioning, stage combat and more. More details: stacia@parallel45.org.
Mystery published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published Aaron Stander’s novel “Destination Wedding,” a mystery inspired by a northern Michigan winery. This is the 11th book in his Ray Elkins series. Paperbacks are $17.95 at Horizon and Brilliant Books. The Kindle version is available at Amazon.com.
Theater updates
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre shut its doors until after Jan. 1, following the recent order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The theater continues its “Beyond the Bay” film discussion series every other week during the holiday season. Each event is livestreamed via YouTube.
Afterschool programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library provides afterschool programs starting at 4 p.m. weekdays. Kids can participate in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities. Visit facebook.com/tadlkids or tadl.org for more details. Schedule:
- Build Something on the first Monday, Full STEAM Ahead on the second Monday and Coding Club on the fourth Monday via Facebook
- Mystery Theater (second and fourth Tuesday) via Zoom
- Lego Challenge reveal (first Wednesday) and Nature Makers (third Wednesday) via Facebook
- Tween craft reveal (first Thursday) and Tween STEAM (third Thursday) via Facebook
- First Chapter Fridays every week via Zoom
