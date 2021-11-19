Book sale
ALDEN — Friends of the Alden District Library sponsors at sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the library. Available items: books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles.
Wreath sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Christmas Wreath Sale for Haiti goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 and 27 and Dec. 4 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
The Grand Traverse District United Methodist Volunteer in Mission Haiti team made wreaths of all sizes using mixed greens, pine cones and red bows. Proceeds back projects in Mizak, Haiti.
TAAG show
ALDEN — Torch Area Artisans Guild (TAAG) sponsors the annual Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Helena Township Community Center. A bake sale is also available.
Art activity
FRANKFORT — Drop In Art Days continues from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20 at Oliver Arts Center. Youth can learn about architects, cityscapes and more. This occurs alongside the center’s architecture exhibition.
Nonprofit seeks items
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons present the “Asylum Roadshow” project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 during the Village at Grand Traverse Commons farmers market.
The nonprofit seeks documents, images or other objects from the Traverse City State Hospital. Items will be included in a database. People can sign up to bring artifacts to a future market.
Family book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press published “The Farrants of Glen Haven and Empire: A Story Restored” by Mae Keller with Kay Bond and Andrew White. The book chronicles the family over four generations.
Author events:
- Book signing from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Horizon Books
- Presentation at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Leelanau Historical Society
- Presentation at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Glen Lake Library
- Presentation at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Traverse Area District Library
Songwriter performs
CADILLAC — Robbie Schaefer performs a kid’s show at 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Elks Lodge. Admission by donating a new winter hat, mittens or gloves.
Gopherwood Concerts presents Schaefer at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students at MyNorthTickets.com. Face masks required at shows.
Silent film showing
WILLIAMSBURG — Andrew Rogers accompanies silent films “Ask Father” and “Safety Last” at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Music House Museum. Tickets are $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
‘The Nutcracker’ show
ELK RAPIDS — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at Peterman Auditorium. Prices are $12 for seniors and students, $20 for adults. Reserve seats at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-264-8108.
Choir concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Children’s Choirs Holiday Concert begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Lars Hockstad Auditorium.
Prices are $12 for adults, $7 for students and seniors at MyNorthTickets.com. Pay $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door. More details: 800-836-0717.
Award winners
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center selected the 2021 eddi Award recipients. Individuals and organizations are recognized for working for the arts in northern Michigan. Winners: Charlevoix Historical Society, arts and cultural organization; Tony Ryner, arts and cultural leadership; Sylvia Jania, arts in education; The Mansfield Family Foundation, benefactor; Neil and Marsha Bidwell, individual patron; Jim Gillespie, lifetime achievement; Bob Brill, performing artist; Trisha Witty, visual artist; and Greyson Janka, young artist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.