Concert series tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Keller Williams and Steve Poltz are in concert at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at City Opera House. Seats range from $27-32. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at cityoperahouse.org.
Book sale
ALDEN — A book sale goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Alden District Library. Books, DVDs, CDs and puzzle are available to purchase.
Open house
BELLAIRE — The Downtown Bellaire Holiday Open House is Nov. 19. Gift items, food and drink specials and holiday decorations are available from local businesses.
Holiday craft show
ALDEN — Torch Area Artisans Guild hosts its annual Holiday Arts and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Helena Township Community Center.
Vendors are selling jewelry, woodworking pieces, textiles and holiday decorations. A bake sale and lunch are available.
TAAG uses the proceeds for community grants.
DAR presentation
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society hosts a Daughters of the American Revolution presentation at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Kalkaska County Library.
DAR Job Winslow Chapter Registrar and Historic Preservation Chairperson Karen Rowley shares about the organization.
Questions: 231-258-9265; kgs0018@yahoo.com.
Suicide awareness event
MAPLE CITY — An International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Glen Lake Community Schools.
Survivors of suicide, those who lost someone to suicide and others may attend to share their experiences. Snacks are served. This event is organized through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention- Michigan Chapter. Register at maple-city-michigan.isosld.afsp.org/register/registration/form.
Cocoa with cops
TRAVERSE CITY — Cocoa with A Cop starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Traverse Area District Library. Families with preschool and elementary children may talk with the Traverse City Police Department in the Youth Services area of the library. A craft and stories are available.
Book sale
EMPIRE — Friends of the Glen Lake Library hosts a Pop-Up Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
Crafting workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The Make a Gift Workshop goes from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Interlochen Public Library. All ages may create gift items.
Friends of Interlochen Public Library provides materials and volunteers.
Comedy show
CADILLAC — Comedy for Community with Steve Sabo starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Truck Stop. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts this event for adults over 21 during Homeless Awareness Month. Tickets are $35 via Eventbrite.com or $40 at the door.
Author pens kids’ book
FRANKFORT — Elaine Vanderberg, of Benzie County, recently penned her children’s book “Chloe: The Left-Behind Angel.” The text is $33 in hardcover and $28 in e-book format.
‘Heirloom’ exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series presents artist Robin Dluzen’s “Heirloom” through March 3. Her exhibition examines four generations of female work from members of a family with history in Manistee and Mason counties.
The show is presented at the WSCC main campus, the downtown Manistee education center, the Old Kirke Museum in Manistee and Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.