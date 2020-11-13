Holiday exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Small Works” exhibition is available to view online and at Glen Arbor Art Center from Nov. 13 through Dec. 17. Purchase works for $150 or less. The “Gratitude Wall” returns to the lobby as part of this display.
Chair raffle
GRAYLING — Six AuSable Artisan Village artists created items for the Sitting Pretty Chair Raffle, set Nov. 27. View the chairs in the gallery. Pay $10 for six or $2 for one raffle ticket. More details: 989-745-6096.
Craft sale scrapped
WILLIAMSBURG — Yuba Historic Society canceled its Nov. 14 craft show because of the state health department’s recent updates to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Questions: rdsayler@gmail.com.
Power of the Purse
GAYLORD — Power of the Purse is set Nov. 14 and includes an online auction and raffles. Tickets are sold through the Otsego County United Way website. Prices vary. Sponsorship information: 989-858-2771.
Living room concerts
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts presents Michigan-based group the Sweet Water Warblers at 7 pm. Nov. 14 as part of its “Direct to Your Living Room Season.” Tickets start at $20. Pay $50 for VIP merchandise and a virtual meeting with the band. Find the event link at gopherwoodconcerts.org.
Book donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Tricia Frey recently penned “River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place Called Rivershire.”
Pets Naturally, off South Airport Road, sells the text for $20 through Nov. 15. Half of the proceeds are donated to Cherryland Humane Society.
Virtual ukulele
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts offers virtual ukulele workshops Nov. 17. Instructor Lil Rev teaches boom chuck strumming at 10:30 a.m. and beginning fingerpicking at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $25 each for LACA members and $30 for others. Registration: 231-845-2787.
Holiday play
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents a virtual reading of “The Thanksgiving Play” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Afterward, the National Writers Series hosts an interview with playwright Larissa FastHorse. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for general admission. More details: 231-620-0771.
Virtual concert
TRAVERSE CITY — City Opera House presents Jeff Daniels’ virtual performance “Online and Unplugged” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. A question-and-answer session follows. Tickets are $15 at crowdcast.io/e/jeffdanielscityoperanov17/register.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts virtual programs Nov. 19-20 for preschool through elementary students. Stories @ Home starts at 11 a.m. Thursday. Listen to the tale “How the Birch Tree Got Its Burns” and complete a craft. Get Crafty @ Home begins at 1 p.m. Thursday. Make a mat for the table. First Steps Science starts at 11 a.m. Friday. Learn about pumpkin pie and butter. Kids can practice measuring. Supply lists: greatlakeskids.org.
Meet the artist
BELLAIRE — Meet local artist Gary Juliano from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Uniquely North. He showcases his landscape paintings and technique and answer questions.
Music lessons
ELK RAPIDS — Bonnie Twiss Music Instruction is open to all ages. Learn music theory and composition as well as how to play the piano. Health safety protocols are followed. More information: 231-498-2181 or 248-648-9741.
Artist Appreciation Exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts the Artist Appreciation Exhibition through Dec. 4. The show recognizes artists who donated their works during the center’s summer fundraising galas. View paintings, fiber art, sculpture, ceramics and more from 22 regional creators. Admission is free. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
