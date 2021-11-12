Baby play
INTERLOCHEN — Babies and their caregivers may enjoy books, music and play at 10 a.m. Fridays at Interlochen Public Library. No event Nov. 26.
Holiday décor available
ALDEN — An indoor shopping opportunity is available through December at the Apple Core, 9046 Helena Road. Find Christmas gifts and décor items to purchase. The gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — Long Lake Elementary Craft Show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the school. Vendors and shoppers must wear face masks. Questions: longlakecraftshow@gmail.com.
Holiday show
SUTTONS BAY — Community Crafters Holiday Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bingham Fire Hall. Crafters and artisans present their quilts, photography, baby items, jewelry, ornaments and other holiday and autumn items.
Christmas Bazaar
TRAVERSE CITY — The Christmas Bazaar goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church. The event includes a bake sale, handcrafted items, attic treasures and Santa’s attic. Lunch is not served.
Hands-on play
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and Steam Saturday is from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Families are invited to play with traditional and large Lego blocks as well as STEAM kits.
Drawing class
GRAYLING — Kim Diment leads a basic drawing class from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at AuSable Artisan Village. Students should bring an ebony graphite pencil, mechanical pencil and black and white reference photos. Cost is $98.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — A bead and wire bracelet craft session begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are provided for adults and teens.
Women educators
TRAVERSE CITY — DKG Phi Chapter gathers at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Northwest Education Services Conference Center. Cathy Meyer-Looze presents her article “A Regional Case Study: Effective Administrator Feedback to Inform Teacher Performance.” COVID-19 protocols are followed.
Current and retired women educators in the Grand Traverse area may attend. Contact: dkggta@gmail.com.
Art with Heart
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart sessions go from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, drawing or another creative pursuit. No meeting Nov. 24.
Arts center donation
INTERLOCHEN — Glynn Williams and Charlene Moore recently donated $5 million to Interlochen Center for the Arts. This is the largest outright gift in the institution’s history. It will support the facility’s endowment and provide need-based financial aid for Canadian students to attend Interlochen Arts Camp and Arts Academy, merit-based scholarships for music students and jazz or saxophone program enhancements.
Williams, a Canadian citizen, is president and CEO of Williams & Moore Capital Corporation and he served as chair of the Interlochen Center for the Arts Board of Trustees from 2017-2021. Williams and Moore’s daughter Kendra attended Interlochen Arts Camp in 2009.
