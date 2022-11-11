Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Long Lake Craft Show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at Long Lake Elementary School. More than 50 local vendors present their works.
Christmas Bazaar
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Event includes a bake sale, handmade items, Santa’s Attic, lunch and more.
Book festival
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Children’s Book Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at City Opera House.
The event features arts and crafts hosted by area nonprofits, entertainment from Old Town Playhouse Young Company and storytelling with Parallel 45 Theatre. Local and national authors will sign and sell their books. TCBookFest.com
Hands-on activities
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at Interlochen Public Library. Families can play with Lego blocks and STEAM kits.
Orchestra concert
LUDINGTON — The Michigan Mandolin Orchestra kicks off its third season at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Tickets are $15 via Eventbrite.com or $20 at the door.
Songwriters in concert
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts presents Joshua Davis and Rachael Davis at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Cadillac Elks Lodge.
Admission is $30 at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling 800-836-0717.
Pokemon Club event
ELK RAPIDS — Pokemon Club gathers at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Elk Rapids District Library.
Join for Pokemon-themed crafts, meet trainers and play the card game.
Fall dance
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet upper level dancers and faculty perform “Fall for Dance” at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center.
Additionally, adjudicated student choreography and screen dances are performed and screened. Cost is $30 per adult, $10 per student and $50 for reserved seats. Proceeds go to the ballet school. Find tickets at crookedtree.org.
Weekly programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers activities for preschool and elementary students.
Kids Craft Lab involves Native American beadwork at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17. Storytime Adventures features “Animals Should Definitely Not Wear Clothing” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 18.
Sign up at greatlakeskids.org.
Photography lesson
ALDEN — Alden District Library presents the next Antrim Photography Workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 via Facebook Messenger. Luke Lirones shares about optic lenses and optical properties for cameras and eyes.
Sign up by calling 231-313-8820 or emailing LL.pics44@gmail.com.
Author talks
TRAVERSE CITY — Sofia Ali-Khan presents her book “A Good Country” at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at City Opera House. This is a National Writers Series event.
Seats start at $15. Student tickets are $5. cityoperahouse.org
Creation sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart goes from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in November at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making or another creative pursuit.
Centerpiece workshop
KINGSLEY — Make a Thanksgiving centerpiece at 5 p.m. Nov. 16 or 18 at Olds Floral and Design.
Price is $65 and includes supplies. Space is limited. Register at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-263-7290.
