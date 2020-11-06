Jazz-fusion band performs
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College continues its Living Room Series with Organissimo at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Grand Rapids-based band performs jazz, funk, blues, progressive rock and Latin sounds.
The free concert occurs through westshore.edu/performingarts.
Art show
TRAVERSE CITY — The Art de Trois Femmes Holiday Art Show opens from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Ledbetter Gallery. View Katherine Corden’s sunflowers, Dani Knoph’s wildlife art and Katie Lowran’s modern works. Items are available to purchase. Masks and social distancing are required.
The show is displayed through the end of November. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday off Woodmere Avenue.
Online holiday market
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Arbor Holiday Marketplace is open online Nov. 7 through Dec. 18.
More than 15 artisans sell their items.
The in-person event is not happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Battle of the Books meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts a Battle of the Books informational meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 8 via Zoom. Learn about the annual reading competition for fourth and fifth grade students in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties.
Teams of three to six read and then answer questions that test their knowledge.
Registration opens Nov. 30. battleofthebooksgt.com.
Science scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute offers scholarships for juniors and seniors in clinical laboratory science programs.
Five $2,000 awards are available. Program directors may submit applications by Nov. 9 at api-pt.com.
Winners are announced Dec. 7.
‘Tree of Art’ entries
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artists for its “Tree of Art” exhibition, which runs Nov. 23 through Jan. 1. Works may be fiber sculptures, paintings, clay objects or other small items to hang on a tree.
Submissions are due Nov. 10. Email images, price and material details to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
Leelanau reading program scheduled
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County libraries host the first Leelanau Community Read featuring the historical fiction book “We Hope for Better Things” by Erin Bartels.
The program kicks off with a question-and-answer session with the author at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Other discussions begin at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
All take place via Zoom. Texts are available to check out from area libraries.
Book club discussion
ALDEN — Alden District Library hosts the Books ‘n Brie Book Club at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Discuss “The Paragon Hotel” by Lyndsay Faye. Masks and social distancing are required. Sponsored by Friends of the Alden District Library. Contact: 231-331-4318.
Library programs
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library continues its story time program for kids at 11 a.m. every Wednesday through Facebook. Additionally, themed craft and activity kits are available for children, families and tweens/teens. Card-of-the-Month kits are offered for adults. Pick up a kit on the first day of each month.
NWS receives grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, based in Midland, recently awarded the National Writers Series a $15,000 grant to support its Raising Writers programs, including the Front Street Writers, Battle of the Books and creative writing classes.
The NWS and Parallel 45 Theatre received a $5,575 matching grant from Michigan Humanities to support the virtual staged reading of “The Thanksgiving Play.”
The Nov. 17 event is followed by an interview with playwright Larissa FastHorse.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks artist for the inaugural Festival of Wreaths. Wreaths are displayed and sold in a silent auction from Dec. 4-12 in the performance hall gallery.
Artists can pick up a 14-inch foam wreath form or use their own supplies. Bring creations to the center by Dec. 1.
Buyers can place last-minute bids during the Dec. 12 reception. Register online or call 231-845-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.