Free admission
LUDINGTON — Sandcastles Children’s Museum offers free admission for front-line medical workers and their immediate family members during November. Guests must show their employee ID at the front desk.
The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Face masks are required for visitors ages 2 and older.
Gift fair
BELLAIRE — The Holiday Gift Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Shanty Creek. More than 60 local artists and craftspeople sell their works. Tickets for the December Soup Cook-Off are available to purchase.
Mall market
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Mall hosts a craft show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 7. Items include homemade syrup and jam, candles, art, bath and body products and more.
Holiday market
BENZONIA — The Holiday Gift Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at Grow Benzie. Local vendors and small businesses sell handcrafted items. Questions: julie@growbenzie.org. growbenzie.org/market
Pianist performs
CHEBOYGAN — Pianist Daniel Hsu performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cheboygan Opera House during the Chamberfest concert series. He presents a recital with works by Schumann, Beethoven and Liszt.
All attendees must wear face masks. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students at the box office: 231-627-5841.
Painting night
HONOR — Canvas Painting Night begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Platte River Inn. Learn to paint a winter birch. Price is $35 per person and includes materials. Seats are limited. Reservations: 231-747-9430.
Partnership formed
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, recently formed a community impact partnership with the Salvation Army. artBright plans to donate accessible art kits to its partner, which will use them for children’s creative projects. People can donate to artBright’s Community Impact Fundraiser through GoFundMe.
Call for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer invites Michigan artists to submit locally-inspired pieces or those inspired by Black History Month, Pride Month, Women’s History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.
The retailer aims to launch a collection in stores across the Midwest in 2023. Selected artwork will appear on products like stationary and home décor. Chosen artists receive a monetary prize and work with Meijer to identify nonprofits that will benefit from product sales.
Submit work for consideration by Nov. 7 at meijer.com/collection-of-voices.html.
Author reading
TRAVERSE CITY — Stephen Lewis will discuss, and read from his memoir "Dementia, A Love Story" at Peninsula Community Library on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly activities for preschool and elementary students. Sign up to participate at glcm.org.
Upcoming activities:
- Kid’s Craft Lab — Create acorn art at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11
- Storytime Adventures — Listen to the tale “The Pout, Pout Fish” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 12
Veterans Day screening
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre shows the documentary “Ike, 1941-1945: The Making of an American Hero” at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. This is the only theatrical showing before it moves to PBS.
Producer George A. Colburn provides an introduction and answer questions from the audience following both performances.
Tickets are $8 for all veterans and premier and sustainer members of the theater. Tickets are $10 for the general public.
