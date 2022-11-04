Pottery studio fundraiser
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association hosts a tile glazing event starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Village Arts Building.
Create an original design or glaze a ready-made tile. The NAA supplies tiles, glaze and firing. Cost is $5 for one tile and $10 for each additional tile. This is a fundraiser for the pottery studio.
Sign up at northportartsassociation.org.
Gift fair
BELLAIRE — The Holiday Gift Fair is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Shanty Creek. Local artisans sell their items, and attendees can purchase tickets for the December Light Up the Night and Soup Cook Off. Sponsored by Bellaire Chamber of Commerce.
Author interview
SUTTONS BAY — Local author Sarah Shoemaker is interviewed at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Bay Community Theatre. Her book “Children of the Catastrophe” was featured in this year’s Leelanau Reads program, hosted by Leelanau County libraries.
Odawa presentation
ALDEN — Eric Hemenway presents on Odawa in the 20th century at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Helena Township Community Center.
Hemenway is director of repatriation, archives and records for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians. The free event is sponsored by Alden District Library.
Theater auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for “Why We Have A Body” begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7-8 at Old Town Playhouse. Roles are available for four women of various ages.
The play is staged Jan. 12-15. More details: 231-947-2210, ext. 4.
Art show entries
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery accepts entries for its annual Art Tree Show until Nov. 8. Handmade art pieces should be able to hang on an art tree from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24.
Email images to higherartgallery@gmail.com with “Art Tree” in the subject line.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
Preschool hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can join for stories, songs and a craft. No event Nov. 23.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Regular library programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library offers weekly and monthly programs for all ages.
Story Stew starts at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday. Preschool and younger kids can enjoy stories, songs and crafts. Men’s Group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. The Pageturners adult book club gathers at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. A Spanish Social Group gathers at 10:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Weekly activities:
- Mondays — Threads group from 10 a.m. to noon
- Tuesdays — Reading dog Lani at 3:30 p.m.
- Thursdays — Gentle yoga at 9:30 a.m.
Book released
TRAVERSE CITY — Journalist and Elvis Historian Sally Hoedel penned “Destined to Fly: The Story of Pilot Ron Strauss — From Iowa to Elvis.”
The northern Michigan author tells the story of how Strauss became pilot of Elvis’ airplane, the Lisa Marie, from 1975-77. The text includes photos from inside the airplane, a record of where Elvis traveled and Strauss’ flight log. Learn more at ElvisAuthor.com.
