Virtual theater
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “Phantasms of a Fevered Imagination” through its website and Facebook page. This free reader’s theater production is available starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. It is broadcast via 947 and 887 at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 and noon Nov. 1. Donations are appreciated.
Gallery moving sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts a moving sale Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 at 126 S. Union St. Items include fixtures, furniture, art books, art supplies, pottery, prints and other artwork. Only 12 guests allowed inside at one time. Masks are required. The gallery is moving to 219 E. Front St. The opening is planned for Nov. 12.
Halloween event
BEULAH — The Halloween Fun and Candy Contraption Contest is from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Cognition Science and Discovery Center. Create an item to hold or pass out candy and deliver it by 6 p.m. for judging. Trick or treating is available. Community members are encouraged to donate treats. Contact: 231-383-4095.
Free playwright class
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series offers a free playwrighting class starting Nov. 4 via Zoom. Area high school students can learn how to create characters, write dialogue and other elements of a play. Students will develop a 20-minute play to submit to the Young Playwrights Festival. Sessions: 3:45-5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 and Dec. 4. Email ypf@cityoperahouse.org to sign up.
Weekly kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Stories @ Home features “Turkey at the Lighthouse” and a craft at 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Kids can complete a corn wreath project during Get Crafty @ Home at 1 p.m. Nov. 5. First Steps Science includes floating activities at 11 am. Nov. 6. Supply lists at greatlakeskids.org.
Online lectures
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers two online lectures this fall. “The Power of Art in 28 1/2 Minutes” and “Creative Resistance: Political Art + Craftivism” are available through Nov. 5.
Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for GAAC members. Register at glenarborart.org.
Fundraiser concert
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum presents a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Performers are vocalist Miriam Pico, pianist David Chown and saxophonist Laurie Sears. Tickets are $20, with proceeds supporting the museum’s operational and technology needs. More details: 231-938-9300.
Resource gains partnership
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, recently formed a community impact partnership with BrickWays. artBright plans to donate accessible art kits to its partner, which will give them to residents. People can donate to the Community Impact Fundraiser through GoFundMe.
Call for youth artists
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center invites artists ages 8-18 to submit works for an online exhibition. The theme is “Kids on Community.” All media is accepted at gallerydirector@crookedtree.org. The deadline is Nov. 6. Works are available to view mid-November through December. Contact: 231-347-4337.
Holiday workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Pine Hill Nursery recently opened registration for its holiday greens workshops this fall. Sessions start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 19-21, 23-24, 27-28 and 30. Cost is $50 for a wreath or porch pot. Bring gloves and pruners. Space is limited because of COVID-19. Reservations: 231-941-1808.
