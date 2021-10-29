Craft show
LAKE ANN — The 12th annual Lake Ann Arts and Crafts Show occurs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the United Methodist Church Community Center. Vendors offer crocheted items, soaps, paintings, holiday ornaments and more. A bake sale, concessions stand and silent auction are also available.
Football watch party
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Post 2780 hosts a Michigan vs. Michigan State party starting at noon Oct. 30. The public is welcome.
Movie screening
EMPIRE — View “The Addams Family” at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Glen Lake Library. The animated film is rated PG. Popcorn provided.
Halloween activities
INTERLOCHEN — All ages are invited to Halloween Festivities from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Dress in costumes, if desired.
Vocal concert
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Chamber Singers and NMC Grand Traverse Chorale perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Dennos Museum Center.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for seniors and students at MyNorthTickets.com. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors at the door. More information: 800-836-0717.
Indigenous exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — “Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists” is displayed at the Dennos Museum Center through Oct. 31. The exhibition aims to show current trends and connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
Folk concert canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Folk musician Bill Staines no longer performs Nov. 2 at the Acoustic Tap Room. Call 231-714-5028.
Railroad meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The topic is the Ann Arbor Railroad in 1980. Attendees must wear masks. Details: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Sequel published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published “The Polar Bear and the Dragon: Dream Jumper” by northern Michigan author Debbie Watson. This fantasy novel in the sequel to “Dawn of an Alliance.” The hardcover is $22.95 and the softcover is $14.95 at bookstores and online.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Charles T. Kraus presents his book “Thompsonville in Time” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom. Register at tadl.org/thompsonville.
Holiday show
GLEN ARBOR — This year’s Small Works Holiday Exhibition is displayed from Nov. 5 through Dec. 16 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. View the works online or at the gallery. The original pieces are sold for $150 or less.
Singer-songwriter show
GRAYLING — Guitarist and songwriter Jabo Bihlman performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 in Grayling. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 at the event. Questions: andrea.hentschel@gmail.com.
Library nabs grants
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library recently received a H.O.P.E. grant from the Michigan Humanities Council. The library plans to use the $9,250 to provide programs for all ages.
The library also received the 2021 State Librarian’s Excellence Award from the Michigan Library Association, State Librarian for Michigan Randy Riley and the Library of Michigan. The award amounts to $3,000.
Musician performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua Davis performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at City Opera House. Tickets are available via cityoperahouse.org or by calling 231-941-8082.
