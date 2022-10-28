Craft show
LAKE ANN — The Lake Ann United Methodist Church Arts and Crafts Show goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Community Center.
Items include candles, jewelry, ornaments and artwork. A bake sale, silent auction and refreshments are available.
Musical on stage
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Lightning Thief” begins at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at City Opera House. The show is appropriate for young audiences.
Admission is $10 at cityoperahouse.org. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Member artists’ exhibition
LELAND — The Old Art Building presents its second annual member artists’ exhibition from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. More than 40 local artists share works inspired by Leelanau County in autumn.
View the pieces from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
‘The Witches’ screening
EMPIRE — A screening of the 1989 film “The Witches” begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Glen Lake Community Library.
Cider and doughnuts are served.
Halloween activities
INTERLOCHEN — Halloween at Interlochen Public Library goes from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29. Face painting, games, crafts, hot dogs, apple cider and kid-friendly treats are available.
Call for canvas art
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to participate in the fundraiser “Community Art2.”
All ages and abilities may help create a wall of small canvases in Hardy Hall Gallery. Pay $5 for two, 6-inch-by-6-inch canvases or $10 for four canvases. Pick up canvases at the arts center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Return finished artwork to the center by 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Register in person or at www.ramsdelltheatre.org/art/.
Fundraiser concert
HONOR — Local singer-songwriter Luke Woltanski performs from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sweets Bar and Grill.
Donations are accepted for the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund, a charity administered by the Empire Area Community Center.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre aims to collect $45,000 for its programs. The Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will match up to $22,500 of donations made by Oct. 31.
Donations are accepted through PayPal or mail a check to P.O. Box 1829 in Traverse City, MI 49685.
Tile games
ALDEN — Mahjong games are available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors these free sessions for players of all skill levels.
Broadway gala
TRAVERSE CITY — Broadway on Front presents the White Christmas Gala at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at City Opera House.
The evening includes music from “White Christmas” and auctions. Proceeds support the venue and its Take It From the Top program. Balcony seats and table tickets are available starting Nov. 1 at cityoperahouse.org.
Railroad society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program covers the history of the Pullman Company. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Artwork display
ALDEN — Oil paintings by Paula Cordes are displayed in Alden District Library Nov. 2-29. More details: 231-331-4318.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Traverse Area District Library hosts its 40th anniversary Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5 and noon to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Friends presale goes from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 4. Membership is available at the door.
