Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.