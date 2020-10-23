Scavenger hunt
TRAVERSE CITY — Look Wonder Discover hosts “A Once in a Blue Moon Northern Michigan Scavenger Hunt” at 15 locations around the city.
Participants solve puzzles, find art and take photos to post on social media.
The map goes live at 8 a.m. Oct. 24 and the hunt ends Oct. 31. Prizes are awarded for the best costumes. Contact: lookwonderdiscover@gmail.com.
Day of the Dead events
INDIANAPOLIS — The Eiteljorg Museum offers its Day of the Dead celebration virtually from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2. Featured activities include a talk by Carlos Barberena, performance by Mexican singer Roselian and a conversation with Mexican visual artist and activist Mustang Jane. More details: Eiteljorg.org/dayofthedead.
Programs for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers virtual programs for preschool and elementary students. Stories @ Home begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. Hear a Halloween tale and then complete a craft.
Get Crafty @ Home begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Learn to make a monster-themed headband.
Supply lists at greatlakeskids.org.
‘Magic Lessons’ talk
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts Alice Hoffman at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 via Zoom. Hoffman discusses her book “Magic Lessons,” a prequel to the Owens family story. Horizon Books offers a NWS discount on the text.
Halloween movie weekend
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre shows “Beetlejuice,” “Hotel Transylvania” and “Halloween” Oct. 30-31. The Cherryland Ghostbusters, a northern Michigan fan group, are available for pictures starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Attendees may wear costumes and are required to wear masks. Seating is limited.
Showtimes and tickets at thebaytheatre.com.
Music class donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Home Depot recently donated 60, 5-gallon buckets to Eastern Elementary School. Kindergarten through fifth graders can learn bucket drumming as well as beats, composition and rhythm.
Art fair rescheduled
GLEN ARBOR — The 2020 Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair was canceled, but club members plan to host their 50th event July 21, 2021.
Since 1980, the Glen Lake Woman’s Club awarded $275,860 to 210 Glen Lake High School seniors to assist them at Northwestern Michigan College. Scholarships are funded by proceeds from the annual Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair, the club’s only fundraiser.
Send donations to Glen Lake Woman’s Club at P.O. Box 564 in Glen Arbor, MI 49636. More information: kcole8825@gmail.com.
Arts grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs recently awarded more than $590,000 to several organizations and projects in Northwest Michigan. Nearly a dozen organizations share $24,000 in mini-grant funding, with an additional $20,000 coming later in the year for schools and arts projects.
MCACA grant recipients:
- Antrim County — Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, $18,000
- Benzie — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra, $4,950; Benzie Area Historical Society, $38,186; Oliver Art Center, $18,000 and Michigan Legacy Art Park, $11,250
- Grand Traverse — City Opera House Heritage Association, $15,000; Interlochen Center for the Arts, $27,000; Music House Museum, $11,250; Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network, $74,000; Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre, $10,350; NMC- Dennos Museum Center, $24,000; Old Town Playhouse, $18,000; Parallel 45 Theatre, $11,250; Traverse City Dance Project, $33,424; Traverse Symphony Orchestra, $13,500 and National Writers Series, $14,063
- Leelanau — Glen Arbor Arts Center, $18,750 and Great Lakes Children’s Museum, $18,000
Mini-grant recipients:
- Grand Traverse — Archipelago Project, Crooked Tree Arts Center, Forest Area Community Schools and Grand Traverse Pavilions
- Leelanau — For Love of Water (FLOW) and Leelanau Historical Center
