Playgroups return
LAKE ANN — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start resume playgroups from 10-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Friday of the month at the United Methodist Church. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger. Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayLakeAnn.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — The YMCA Art and Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. Local artists and craftspeople sell their works. Vendors keep their profits, while booth rental fees go toward the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.
Holiday gift making
BELLAIRE — Create holiday gifts from 1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Mr. Pinn art gallery. Make holiday cards, ornaments or small gifts. Materials are provided. Cost is $20 per person. Registration: 231-313-1191; Mr.Pinn.llc@gmail.com.
Halloween event
EMPIRE — The “Make-a-Witch” workshop starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Glen Lake Library. Create a paper witch to hang on a window or doorway. This activity is geared toward second graders and older.
Medicare discussion
INTERLOCHEN — A Medicare informational session starts at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Interlochen Public Library. The Medicare election period runs through Dec. 7. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Boys’ choir performs
PETOSKEY — The Vienna Boys’ Choir is in concert at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $37. greatlakescfa.org
Mystery dinner
GAYLORD — The Totally ‘80s Murder Mystery Dinner goes from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at Otsego Resort. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Guests try to solve the case starting at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Cash bar available. Tickets are $62 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Bluegrass concert
CADILLAC — Full Cord Bluegrass performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Cadillac Elks Lodge. Attendees must wear face masks. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students via MyNorthTickets.com. Attendees must wear face masks. Contact: 231-846-8383.
Symphony concert
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at City Opera House. The show includes vocal quartet Kate Botello, Lynne Church, Dominic Fortuna and Jane Rhodes.
Tickets range from $28-65. First-time attendees and students may attend for half off. Box office: 231-947-7120.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum invites preschool and elementary students to its weekly interactive programs.
Kid’s Craft Lab features pumpkin painting at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Storytime Adventures begins at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 29. Register at glcm.org.
Musical auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company hosts auditions for its musical revue from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Students ages 12-18 must prepare 16 bars of any song; bring sheet music. Rehearsals begin Nov. 1. The show is staged Dec. 16-18.
Fundraiser concert
LAKE ANN — The Empire Area Community Center presents Goodboy from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Lake Ann Brewery. This is a fundraiser for the Empire Area Emergency Fund.
