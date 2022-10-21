Arts and crafts show
TRAVERSE CITY — Trinity Lutheran School hosts the Fall Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22. Proceeds from vendor spaces and food help fund the playground equipment.
Suicide alert training
HARBOR SPRINGS — Kiersten’s Ride offers a suicide alertness training from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Harbor Springs Historical Society.
Learn to create connections with others during this safeTALK session. Sign up at KierstensRide.org/training. Questions: 231-675-5047.
Boo Art Fest
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts its Boo Art Fest Oct. 22. Kids can create Halloween-themed art with squirt bottles, glue sticks, paint brushes and more.
Sessions: 9:30-11:30 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m. Museum admission is $8.
Ski swap
TRAVERSE CITY — The Vasa Ski Swap goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Brick Wheels.
Throughout the day, visitors from the Vasa Ski Club, Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and TART talk about groomed trails. Proceeds help fund club programs that emphasize Nordic skiing in the region.
Fall Frenzy
LELAND — Fall Frenzy goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22. This includes refreshments and end-of-season sales at participating businesses in Leland and Fishtown. Sponsored by Leland Chamber of Commerce.
Autumn festival
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area presents Autumnfest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. People of all ages can participate in arts and crafts, games and pumpkin pounding. Snacks and apple cider are served. Costumes are encouraged.
Dinner fundraiser
KINGSLEY — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser goes from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Rock. A silent auction is also available.
Donations support the Sawyer family’s medical and travel expenses for their 2-year old.
Halloween party
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company hosts the “Til Death Do Us Party” starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Pull Barn. All ages are welcome to dancing and the costume contest.
TSO concert
INTERLOCHEN — Traverse Symphony Orchestra presents its first Symphonic Series concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The “Jupiter Symphony” show features Guest Conductor Carolyn Watson and Trombonist Tom Riccobono. Tickets are available at traversesymphony.org or call the box office: 231-947-7120.
Book club meeting
BELLAIRE — The Last Tuesday Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Bellaire Public Library. This month’s selection is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Questions: 231-533-8814.
Neil Diamond tribute
TRAVERSE CITY — The Neil Diamond Legacy starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at City Opera House.Prices are $25 for students and seniors and $30 for reserved seats. Purchase at cityoperahouse.org or call 231-941-8082.
‘Kiss the Ground’
MANISTEE — Citizens’ Climate Lobby presents a free screening of “Kiss the Ground” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Vogue Theater.
The documentary is about regenerative farming and soil restoration. Speakers include Gene Lagerquist, from Spirit of the Woods; Elana Warsen, of Michigan Worm Works; Bernie Ware, a retired farmer; and Daniel Marbury, from Crosshatch.
Poem collection ready
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author Scott J. Couturier published his “I Awaken in October: Poems of Folk Horror and Halloween.” The poetry collection is available at Horizon Books and Amazon.com.
