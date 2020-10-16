Patriot Fest
ELK RAPIDS — Amvets Post 114 presents its first Patriot Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
Activities include a silent auction, raffle, local veteran organizations on site and more. Soles 4 Vets provides a free pair of shoes.
Admission is $5 each, free for active duty military personnel and kids under 12.
Authors talk Oct. 18
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series continues its fall season with authors Jordan Blashek and Chris Haugh at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 via Zoom.
The pair wrote “Union: A Democrat, a Republican and a Search for Common Ground.” The event is free, but donations are encouraged.
Find the book at local bookstores or online.
Interactive exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery presents “The Introvert in the Window: A Year-Long Independent Study” from Oct. 24-31 in gallery and online.
Twenty-six paintings combine into the “Golden Spiral” installation, which artist Nadia Daniels-Moehle will complete. Viewers can listen to essays from the project and participate in interactive events throughout the week.
At-home concert
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts continues “The Direct to Your Living Room” season with Robbie Schaefer at 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Live-stream links are posted at gopherwoodconcerts.org. More details: 231-846-8383.
Call for musicians
NEW YORK — Play for the Vote invites musicians to perform outside of polling sites on Election Day.
All performers are welcome to sign up by Nov. 1 at playforthevote.com.
Call for youth artists
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center invites artists ages 8-18 to submit works for an online exhibition. The theme is “Kids on Community.”
All media is accepted at gallerydirector@crookedtree.org. The deadline is Nov. 6.
Works are available to view mid-November through December.
Contact: 231-347-4337.
Book donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Tricia Frey recently penned “River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place Called Rivershire.”
Pets Naturally, off South Airport Road, sells the text for $20 through Nov. 15. Half of the proceeds are donated to Cherryland Humane Society.
Breast cancer story published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published Paul Wheelock’s nonfiction tale “Love’s Finest Battle: A 30-Year Marriage, Terminal Cancer and a Husband’s Greatest Honor.”
The northern Michigan resident writes about his wife Becky’s experience with breast cancer. He plans to donate $1 from each book sold to Leelanau County Cancer Foundation.
Library earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library received a $14,000 Improving Access to Information grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Funds support the new Student Success portal, a collaboration between TADL and Newton’s Road that provides STEM kits for students in the five-county region.
The portal also includes other resources for hands-on learning at home. This is partly funded with a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by Library of Michigan.
