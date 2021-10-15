Broadway medley show
TRAVERSE CITY — The opening show of the 2021-22 season features Franc D’Ambrosio at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at City Opera House. He performs his one-man show “Broadway: Beyond the Chandelier.” It includes songs from Broadway, classics and current hits. D’Ambrosio is joined by pianist Stephanie Lynne Smith.
Tickets start at $27, $15 for students. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Art activities
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center resumes its Drop In Art Days from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Kids of all ages may explore the history of medieval times through guided art projects. Free admission.
Art exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Women of the Night” exhibition opens with a reception from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Higher Art Gallery. Contributing artists are Heidi Amenda Marshall, pastel works; Cynthia Marks, clay hand-carved vessels; and Mara Manning, oil and cold wax items. View the display in gallery or online until Nov. 15.
Folk artist performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Philadelphia folk artist Trevor Gordon Hall plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Kirkbride Hall. This Galloup Guitar concert is a benefit for WNMC Radio 90.7 FM. Proceeds go to the station’s fall fundraiser. Tickets are $20 at Oryana and Traverse Guitar Company, or $25 at the door. Contact: 231-941-8667.
Weekly kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab features leaf painting at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Storytime Adventures occurs at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 22. Sign up at glcm.org.
Company auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Young Company hosts auditions for “Disney’s Frozen, Jr.” from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Students ages 9-18 can audition if they completed courses in the Broadway Junior series or participated in the Summer Performing Arts Camp or one-week Intensive Musical Theatre Camp. Callbacks are Oct. 20. Performances are Jan. 14-23.
After-school program
GLEN ARBOR — Kindergarten through fourth graders may enroll in session one of the After School Arts program at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Activities are set Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 through Nov. 11. Cost is $65 for GAAC members, $75 for others. Snacks and art supplies included. Registration is open until Oct. 18 at glenarborart.org.
Author talks novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Alex Michaelides presents his novel “The Maidens” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Opera House and via livestream. In-person seats are sold through the venue, while virtual tickets are found through the National Writers Series website.
Painting exhibition
EAST JORDAN — Painters Pat Tinney and Cayla Tinney present their mother-daughter show “In the Shade of Trillium” through Nov. 5 at Jordan River Arts Center. The exhibition is available from 1-4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Make an appointment at jordanriverarts.com.
Call for artwork
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center invites area artists to submit one or two pieces for the Northwest Michigan Regional Juried Exhibition. Ages 18 and older may submit their works until Dec. 1 at 2022nwmiexhibition.artcall.org. Works are displayed Jan. 23 through May 29.
Sculpture fundraiser
MANISTEE — The Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County is collecting donations for commissioned sculptures honoring James Earl Jones and his teacher Donald Crouch.
The alliance aims to raise $100,000 to build and install the sculptures and $10,000 for the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. aDonations may be sent to ACA at 19706 Cadillac Highway, Copemish, MI 49625.
