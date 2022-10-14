Historical society event
WILLIAMSBURG — Yuba Historic Society presents the Color Tour Craft show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at 5825 Yuba Road. Contact: Shirleylewis365@aol.com.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club returns at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 8-13 are welcome to complete activities from code.org.
The group meets on the third Saturday of each month. Sign up at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
Creation Saturdays
INTERLOCHEN — Lego Creation and STEAM Saturday goes from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 and 22 at Interlochen Public Library. Families can play with Lego blocks and STEAM kits.
Oktoberfest event
ELK RAPIDS — The Dam Shop presents Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at 118 Bridge St. The day features beer and wine tasting, scavenger hunt, apple bobbing, a bounce house and more.
Michigan Writers workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Writers presents “A Book’s Journey: From Publishing to Marketing and Beyond” from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Traverse Area District Library.
Topics include handling interviews, networking with other authors, the publicity process and more.
Admission is free for Michigan Writers Association members and $10 for non-members. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Free movie, discussion
KALKASKA — The Live Well Kalkaska Substance Free Coalition presents “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Church of Christ. A panel discussion follows the documentary screening.
The event is free, but tickets are available at the door or via Eventbrite.com.
Jazz concert
SUTTONS BAY — Building Bridges with Music presents An Evening of Jazz at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bay Community Theatre.
The show features pianist Jeff Haas and saxophonist Laurie Sears as well as the Detroit All Stars. This event is free, but tickets are available through the theater. Donations support the theater and Building Bridges with Music.
Manitou Winds concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Manitou Winds presents “Colors Passing through Us” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Central United Methodist Church. They perform works for wind quintet featuring flute, oboe, horn, clarinet and bassoon. Central UMC Organist and Interlochen Center for the Arts Instructor Thomas Bara joins this free show.
Family crafting
ELK RAPIDS — Fall Family Crafternoon goes from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Elk Rapids District Library. Crafts are available for free. Contact: 231-264-9979.
Jazz show
PETOSKEY — An Afternoon of Jazz and Community begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Crooked Tree Arts Center.
Building Bridges with Music presents Jeff Haas and Laurie Sears alongside the Detroit All Stars during this free concert. Register via Eventbrite.com.
Author presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Robert Burnham presents on his book “The Armageddon Secret” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Traverse Area District Library.
The historical fiction text is a finalist for the 2022 Kirkus Prize and is available at area bookstores and online.
The author talk is also available via Zoom. Register at tadl.org/armageddon.
Michigander debuts album
TRAVERSE CITY — Henry Puffington recently released his debut album “Bliss” on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and Bandcamp. The Traverse City native produced the 10-track album. Puffington plans to release his second album in December.
