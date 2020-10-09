Quilt exhibition
LELAND — Leelanau Community Cultural Center hosts a solo exhibition called “Stitched Lines” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10-11 at the Old Art Building. View art quilts made by Colleen Kole, of Grand Rapids and Leland. Entry is free, but limited to 10 people at a time. Face masks are required.
Art2Art tour
LELAND — Art2Art runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11. View a fiber exhibition at the Old Art Building and a pottery and ceramics display at Centerville Township Hall, corner of M-22 and Bohemian Road. The Suttons Bay Art Festival Committee sponsors this event.
Photography classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Photographer Chris Doyal instructs “Understanding Your DLSR Camera” Oct. 10 and “Essential Skills for Photographers” Oct. 17. Both go from 1-4 p.m. at Historic Barns Park. Register through NMC Extended Education: 231-995-1700.
Virtual fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities hosts Harvest at Home from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 10. The online event features a cooking demonstration, variety show and a performance by Joshua Davis. A silent auction closes after this event. Registration is free at groundworkcenter.org.
Singer-songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Singer-songwriter Brittany Jean performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Acoustic Tap Room. She blends folk and Americana music, as in her recently released album “All the Love.”
Anti-racism course
TRAVERSE CITY — Unitarian Universalist Church offers the class “Anti-Racism and You” for youth starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 25. Meetings occur via Zoom on two Sundays per month through April. Participants must purchase the text “This Book is Anti-Racist” by Tiffany Jewell. Cost is $75 for families not from the church. Registration: dre@uucgt.org.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers virtual programs for preschool and elementary students. Create an owl from scrap paper Oct. 13, hear the tale “Anansi the Spider” Oct. 15 and explore the science of vibrations Oct. 16. Events begin at 11 a.m. Supply list at greatlakeskids.org.
Virtual library events
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library presents Story Stew at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Preschoolers and younger kids may enjoy songs and stories. Pick up a craft kit at the library the Friday before each event. The library also hosts the French Group on the third Saturday. All levels are welcome. Email taxiotisdahl@tadl.org for the Zoom links.
Film festival
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater reopens for the 12th annual Frankfort Film Festival, set Oct. 15-18. Eight films are on the schedule, with each showing twice per day. Titles: “Honeyland,” “Master Cheng,” “Spaceship Earth,” “The Painter and the Thief,” “I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians,” “Bad Education,” “Give Me Liberty” and “Lucky Grandma.” Seating is limited because of COVID-19.
Theater membership
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre recently became a member organization. Patrons can choose from three levels of membership, with fees supporting the volunteer-run nonprofit. Basic membership is $30, premium is $125 and sustainer is $1,000. Perks vary. Each lasts one year and is renewable. Questions: members@baycommunitytheatre.org.
Fall exhibitions
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center recently opened its fall exhibitions for online and in-person viewing. “Call and Response” features original works on how art can spark conversation, action and inspiration. “The Collective Impulse” includes works by Michigan artists Ruth Bardenstein, Jean Buescher Bartlett and Susan Moran. Both are displayed through Dec. 18. CTAC also offers virtual tours Friday afternoons starting Oct. 16. Email lizerlewine@crookedtree.org if interested.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center seeks artworks for the “You Are T/Here” exhibition until Dec. 1. Applicants can submit one or two clay, college, drawing, fiber, photography or mixed media pieces. Entry is $25 for GAAC members and $35 for others. The show runs Jan. 15 to March 25. More details: 231-334-6112.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.