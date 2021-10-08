Show and sale
TRAVERSE CITY — VFW Cherryland Post 2780 hosts the Fall Craft Show and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9. All proceeds support the relief fund.
Steam Saturday
INTERLOCHEN — Families are invited to Steam Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays in October at Interlochen Public Library. Explore science, technology, engineering, art and math kits.
Fiber exhibition
LELAND — View the exhibition “Focus on Fiber” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9-10 at the Old Art Building. Demonstrations include hand spinning, weaving and basketmaking. Artwork is available to purchase.
Library open house
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library hosts an open house from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9. Activities include music by Jim Dufford, cider and donuts, a kids’ scavenger hunt and Friends of the Library used book sale. Volunteers answer questions.
Book talk
PETOSKEY — Local author Mary Agria gives a talk at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Little Traverse Historical Museum. She presents her book “An Itinerant Gardner’s Book of Days: Multi-Climate Gardening for Sunbirds, Snowbirds and all the Gardeners in Between.” Texts are available to purchase.
Film festival opens
FRANKFORT — The Opening Night Party for the Frankfort Film Festival begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Garden Theater. The public can purchase $25 tickets starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at frankfortgardentheater.com.
Solo performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Laurel Premo presents her solo album “Golden Loam” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Old Town Playhouse. She plays the lap steel guitar and finger-style electric guitar. Masks are required. Price is $20 plus fees. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Organ dedication show
BEULAH — A dedication concert begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. Interlochen Arts Academy Instructor Tom Bara plays the newly installed Reuter pipe organ. Free-will offering collected. Attendees must wear face masks.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Make leaf windows during Kid’s Craft Lab at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Storytime Adventures takes place at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and 15.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy group meets Oct. 12 and 19 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project to knit.
Star painting class
TRAVERSE CITY — Local artist Tom Krueger leads the Paint-and-Take Metal Star Class at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Senior Center. Participants paint a 16-inch metal star. Cost is $45 and includes all materials. Register and pay by Oct. 12. Contact: 231-922-4911; dhorn@gtcountymi.gov.
Author talk
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts a Bellaire Reads community program at 6 p.m. Oct. 14. T. Marie Bertineau presents and signs the memoir “The Mason House.”
History book published
THOMPSONVILLE — Local author and Benzie Area Historical Society Board Member Charles Kraus penned “Thompsonville in Time.” The recently-published story tells of a small northwest Michigan village that enjoyed rapid growth at the turn of the 19th century but lost its stature over time.
Proceeds from book sales go to a restricted fund for future historical reference publications. The softcover is $34.95; hardcover is $44.95.
Books are available at the Benzie Area Historical Museum and its online store. Local pickup is an option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.