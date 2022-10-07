Halloween display
ALDEN — View a Halloween décor display by Carolyn Buxenstein through Oct. 31 at Alden District Library.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — A craft show and bake sale are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Elks Lodge.
Art garage sale
LUDINGTON — The Art Supply Garage Sale goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Items may include yarn, mosaic supplies, tools and stamps.
Also, LACA is collecting new or almost new art supplies and cash donations for students at Mason County Eastern schools.
Open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Safe Harbor hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 517 Wellington St. Learn about volunteer opportunities and tour the building.
‘Vessels’ exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — A free guided walk and talk of the “Vessels” exhibition begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
GAAC Gallery Manager Sarah Bearup-Neal discusses bowls, baskets and other objects. Judy Chicago’s needlework tapestry “Creation of the World 6/9” is on loan from the Dennos Museum Center.
Free admission
EAST JORDAN — The FREE (Families Reaching for Educational Excellence) Second Saturday is Oct. 8 at Raven Hill Discovery Center.
Explore inside and outside the museum from noon to 4 p.m. More details: 231-536-3369.
Canvas workshop
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie offers the Landscape Paint-on Canvas Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8. Learn color mixing, blending techniques and using different brush strokes. Easels, canvas, paints and brushes are provided.
Cost is $30 per person. RSVP: 231-218-0655 or art@growbenzie.org.
Ensemble performs
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series features MSU’s Bebop Spartans at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Center Stage Theater. The group performs with jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford.
Admission is $15 for students, $20 for seniors and $25 for adults. Find tickets at westshore.edu/performingarts or call 231-843-5506.
Jazz show
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Jazz Orchestra, Traverse City Central High School Jazz Band and West Senior High School Jazz Band perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at City Opera House. Donations support the high school bands.
Orchestra concert
NORTHPORT — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra presents “Heartstorm” at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Northport Performing Arts Center. The show is offered in memory of late BASO member David Lint and features Nancy Stagnitta, Bob James and Tony Manfredonia.
Purchase tickets at the arts center or call 231-386-2009.
Yarn sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy gathers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project.
Film series continues
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College continues a film series with “Radium Girls” at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Vogue Theatre. This goes with the college’s Humankind Series and the theme “The Future of Work.”
The event is free and includes a pop and popcorn for each attendee.
Opera revival
LELAND — The 40th anniversary revival of “North Country Opera” is staged at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Old Art Building.
The play is $30 at oldartbuilding.com or call 231-256-2131.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library. Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
