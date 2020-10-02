Wellness event
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Cares Day is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Harvest Bible Chapel. Free supplies and community resources are available. People can drive through to get items. tccaresday.com
Drive-in movie
WILLIAMSBURG — The Acme Fall Festival is postponed this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, organizers plan to present a drive-in movie Oct. 3 at Flintfields Horse Park. Watch the film “Grease.” Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Gates open at 5 p.m.
At-home concerts
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts launches “The Direct to Your Living Room” season with Crosscut Kings at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The series continues with Robbie Schaefer Oct. 24, The Sweetwater Warblers Nov. 14 and Luke Winslow-King Nov. 21. Live-stream links at gopherwoodconcerts.org. 231-846-8383.
Theater open house
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre hosts a virtual open house at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 via YouTube. Viewers can comment and ask questions in the chat. Theater staff discuss plans and launch a new membership campaign. The event link is available at thebaytheatre.com.
Author event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts Kate Walbert at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in a virtual format. Walbert talks about her book “She Was Like That,” a collection of stories about women. The hardcover is $26 at Horizon and Brilliant Books.
Artists needed
PETOSKEY — Distinctive Art Source calls for artists to submit works that emphasize therapeutic properties. McLaren Northern Michigan aims to feature artwork in the new wing of the Petoskey campus, when it opens next summer. A Virtual Information Session for Artists starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. Artwork is due Oct. 26. More information: cgialluca@distinctiveartsource.com.
Film series delayed
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Films on the Field” series at Turtle Creek Stadium was postponed because of a rainy forecast. The amended schedule: “Hocus Pocus” Oct. 8, “Toy Story 4” Oct. 9 and “Onward” Oct. 10. All movies are rated PG and begin at 8 p.m. Seats are $50 for up to six people. Tickets at pitspitters.com.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery seeks artists for its “Tree of Art” exhibition, which runs Nov. 23 through Jan. 1. Works may be fiber sculptures, paintings, clay objects or other small items to hang on a tree. Submissions due Nov. 10. Email images, price and material details to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
City recognized for art
TRAVERSE CITY — Southern Methodist University DataArts recently named Traverse City No. 10 Most Arts Vibrant Middle Size Community in the U.S. This ranking is based on pay for arts and culture employees.
The area was recognized for Interlochen Center for the Arts; theaters and auditoriums; events like Downtown Art Walks, Traverse City Film Festival and Paint Grand Traverse; City Opera House performances and National Writers Series programs; galleries, museums and art centers; and the Arts Commission. This year’s report is based on 2019 data.
Contest winners named
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Medical Group and Oliver Art Center recently announced the winners of the poster contest “Michigan at Play.”
Works by the following youth will be displayed in Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital: Caroline Gilbert, age 4, of Frankfort; Hattie Gilbert, 2, of Frankfort; Grace Green, 16, of Williamsburg; Sofia Ham, 10, from Copemish; Annie Robison, 4, of Frankfort; Sage Kerney, 7, of Frankfort; Breanna Schneider, 16, of Onekama; and Eleanor Shubert, 6, from Grand Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.