Paintings displayed
ALDEN — Erica Larson’s acrylic paintings are displayed through Oct. 30 at Alden District Library. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Watercolor class
INTERLOCHEN — The Senior Center Network offers a holiday watercolor painting course at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bring supplies. Six sessions cost $50 for members, $60 for people under 60 and out-of-county residents.
Register and pay by Oct. 1. More details: 231-922-4911; jkintner@gtcountymi.gov.
Theater show slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Aged to Perfection presents “Only on Pizza” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at Old Town Playhouse. The senior readers’ theater performs this drama/comedy. Attendees must wear face masks. Admission is by donation.
‘Creative Hands’ book
TRAVERSE CITY — Local artist Carol Tompkins-Parker recently released her book “Creative Hands,” published by Mission Point Press. The book features her drawings of other’s hands. Find the text at bookstores and online. Some of the sales are donated to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Craft show
TRAVERSE CITY — Elks Lodge hosts its inaugural Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Proceeds support the Belay My Last Barracks transitional housing facility in South Boardman. Interested vendors contact 231-946-6171 to reserve a spot.
Acme Fall Festival
WILLIAMSBURG — The Acme Fall Festival happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Flintfields Horse Park. Activities include a classic car show, kids section, bake sale, farmers market, craft show, silent auction, food and more. Proceeds go to TART Trails for the Acme Connector trail.
Family festival
TRAVERSE CITY — Familienfest is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Families can enjoy games for free, while food is available to purchase. Donations support the school.
Art event
ELK RAPIDS — Mullaly’s 128 Studio & Gallery, Blue Heron Gallery and Twisted Fish Gallery offer “Eight Days of Art” from Oct. 2-9. Visit each gallery for demonstrations and creative offerings. Attendees may enter a drawing for a $100 gift certificate.
Legislators discussion
FRANKFORT — Michigan Convention of States leaders, Sen. Curt VanderWall and Rep. Jack O’Malley converse from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Benzie County Eagles.
Civil War ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Finch Camp No. 14 presents a ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Oakwood Cemetery. The grave dedications honor four Civil War Union veterans and four women honored by the Grand Army of the Republic.
Concerts resume
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts kicks off its 38th season with The Rough and Tumble at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at 4320 E. 46 Road. Admission is $15 for adults, $7 for students at MyNorthTickets.com. Adults pay $18 and students $9 at the door.
Orchestra concert
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra performs with flutist Carole Scott and pianist Michael Coonrod at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Benzie Central High School Auditorium. The concert theme is “Mostly Mozart.” This is the last show in the BASO’s 2021 season. Questions: 231-889-7182.
