SUTTONS BAY — Family Fun with S.T.E.A.M. goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at Suttons Bay Bingham District Library.
The free event features hands-on activities in science, technology, math, art and engineering.
BEULAH — Crystal Lake Community Business Association presents the annual Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Village Park. Activities include face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, chalk art contest, soup contest at noon, the Park and Shine Car Show at noon at RV Park and more. Full schedule: clcba.org.
NORTHPORT — Leelanau County author Lynne Rae Perkins signs her book “Violet & Jobie in the Wild” from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Dog Ears Books. The middle-grade chapter book is illustrated by the author.
Winery hosts festival TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal presents its annual Harvest Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Activities include a grape stomp, cellar tour and lunches for purchase. Wine tasting is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts the “Hunt for the Reds of October.” Participants may visit area wineries on weekdays through the end of the month. Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Price includes a pour of a red wine at each facility and a souvenir glass.
BRETHREN — The Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club hosts its annual fall banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the club house. Appetizers and dinner are available. A raffle drawing is planned at 8 p.m. RSVP to 231-655-9418 or bobcatgene1@gmail.com.
TRAVERSE CITY — The Illuminate the Night Adult Prom goes from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Right Brain Brewery.
The event is co-hosted by Illuminate My Life Counseling and Spark in the Dark. Appetizers and a silent auction are available. Donations help fund counseling services for people who cannot afford them. Donations are also accepted at sparkinthedark.org/programs.html.
BELLAIRE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention hosts the Pink Sing from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 1 at Midnight Acres. Cost is $35 per adult and includes cocktails, beer, wine, a light meal, desserts and karaoke. Tickets: 248-840-3083.
TRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books hosts author Fleda Brown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Brown reads new material and presents her poetry books.
“Mortality, with Friends: Essays” was chosen as a Foreword Indies Gold winner and a Midwest Book Award winner. Her poetry collection “Flying through A Hole in the Storm” is an Indie finalist.
NORTHPORT — The Michael Chetcuti Foundation presents the Northport Tea Dance from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Northport Pub and Grille. The event features Kim Chi, a drag performer. General admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com.
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery displays the “Best in Show” exhibition from Oct. 3 through Nov. 5. View works by B. Lucy Stevens and Diane Hawkey in person or online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for Ryan Whyte Maloney’s album release “I’m Gonna Live” at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at City Opera House. The artist signs CDs after the show. Seats are $20 per person, $7 per student at cityoperahouse.org.
