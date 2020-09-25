Resource gains partnership
INTERLOCHEN — artBright, a local peer-to-peer resource, recently formed a community impact partnership with Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. artBright plans to donate art kits to CFS, which will include them in programs for vulnerable children. People can donate to the Community Impact Fundraiser through GoFundMe.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Artists and dog lovers are invited to enter the Arf! Prize gallery exhibition at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Submit original artwork by Sept. 25. Entry is $5 per item. The show runs Oct. 2-30. Questions: info@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Watercolor Floral Art
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village offers the Watercolor Floral Art class from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26. Learn the basics of watercolor and create a painting featuring fall flowers. Students must bring supplies, including paper, brushes, palette, water container, sketchbook and more. Face masks are required. Register online or call 989-745-6096.
Book club discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Queer Tales Book Club meets at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 via the Zoom application. Discuss “America” by Gabby Rivera. Reading the text is not required to attend. Questions: kwiggins@tadl.org
Community movie
TRAVERSE CITY — A free screening of the documentary “Do It For Daniel” starts at noon Sept. 30 via Zoom. North Country Community Mental Health staff discuss accessing local mental health services and answer questions. The event link is available at norcocmh.org.
Fall lifelong learning
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers a variety of in-person and online classes this fall. Courses include yoga, watercolors, photography, marketing, foreign languages and more. Browse the full catalog at nmc.edu/ees. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Art walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan hosts the “Roll and Stroll” from Oct. 1-15. Walk to view local artwork in downtown Traverse City. Share photos on social media using #RollAndStroll and #a4anomi, or email to admin@artsforallnmi.org. Sponsorship is available. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds help provide at-home accessible art programs.
Art classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers the “Watercolors on Location” class from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at Grand Traverse Commons. Learn plein air painting. Bring pencils, brushes and a sketchbook. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Exhibition continues
FRANKFORT — The annual All-Media Juried Exhibition runs through Oct. 23 at Oliver Art Center. West Shore Community College visual arts professor Eden Unluata served as juror, selecting images, objects and perspectives of life by the lake.
Science scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute offers scholarships for juniors and seniors in clinical laboratory science programs. Five $2,000 awards are available. Program directors may submit applications by Nov. 9 at api-pt.com.
Fund expansion, event
CEDAR — Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund Board of Directors announced it will expand the amount of its awards in 2021. The fund will give $1,100 scholarships to 65 students with Leelanau County lineage. The board also plans the fundraiser “Thanks for Giving – A Virtual Event for Scholarships” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 through Zoom. The online event replaces the in-person annual golf and dinner/dance benefits that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic. More details: 877-771-0775.
