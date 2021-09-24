Painting class
GLEN ARBOR — Robin Avery leads the “Crazy Cats and Mixed-Up Mutts” class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Paint a pet using watercolor, acrylic, gouache, watercolor pencils or watercolor crayons. Bring a photo of the pet for reference.
Cost is $95 per GAAC member, $110 for others. Registration is due Sept. 24. glenarborart.org
Make a keychain
INTERLOCHEN — Adults and teens are invited to make a cricut keychain from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at Interlochen Public Library.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan artist Dana Falconberry talks about her multimedia work at noon Sept. 24 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Falconberry participated in the center’s Artist-in-Residence Program.
Open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County’s Senior Center Network hosts a free open house from 2-5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at its Traverse City facility. Learn about fall programs and 2022 programs, including travel. Participants can observe yoga, Pilates and pickleball demonstrations.
Information about community nutritional resources, such as Meals on Wheels, is available, and experts can answer questions about joining the Senior Center Network.
Book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Library hosts its annual Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 at Traverse Area District Library. FOL members can browse during the presale from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Books are in the McGuire Room; CDs and DVDs are in the atrium. Attendees must wear face masks.
Fall color tours
EAST JORDAN — The annual Breezeway Fall Color Cruises take place Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 and 9. Pick up trip tips, color tour maps and more at Royal Farms from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive along the Breezeway, C-48, from Atwood to Boyne Falls. Enjoy a complimentary chairlift ride at Boyne Mountain Resort.
Fall Fest
EAST JORDAN — Fall Fest begins at noon Sept. 25 at Tourist Park. Activities include live music, softball tournament, trick-or-treating and more. The East Jordan Historical Society Museum and the Jordan River Arts Council are open from 1-4 p.m. Contact: 231-536-2561.
Family activities
LAKE ANN — Almira Historical Society invites the community to attend “Family Fun and Music at the Museum” from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26. Activities include live music on the porch and children’s games. Cider, donuts and apples are provided. Bring a musical instrument, if desired, and visit the museum.
Musical review auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Auditions for the musical review “All Together Now!” begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28 at Old Town Playhouse. Audition participants must prepare 16 bars of any song and bring the sheet music. Roles are available for ages 10 and older. Performances are Nov. 12-13.
Album available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City band John Piatek and Friends released its self-titled debut album in July. Piatek and musician and visual artist Jake Myers formed an indie-rock band in early 2021. The CD is available at johnpiatek.bandcamp.com. Listen via Spotify, SoundCloud, iTunes, Amazon Music and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.