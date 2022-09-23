Fall bazaar
BEULAH — The St. Andrews Fall Bazaar is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Items for sale include home décor, books, jewelry, baked goods, kids’ toys and more. Proceeds support local charities. Event sponsor: Presbyterian Women of St. Andrews Church. Contact: 231-882-4241.
Art fair set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Artists Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Peninsula Community Library. Handcrafted items include block prints, natural fiber toys, jewelry, woodworking pieces and more.
Street festival
NORTHPORT — Leelanau UnCaged is set from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24. The day includes musical performances, art vendors and food trucks. A kids’ tent is also available.
Interested volunteers can contact director@leelanauuncaged.com.
Outdoor activities
EAST JORDAN — The annual East Jordan Fall Fest is on from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Tourist Park. The City of East Jordan Parks and Recreation Department sponsors the co-ed softball tournament, cornhole tournament, hayrides, kids’ games, arts and crafts show, early trick or treating at the campsites and more. Live music is also included.
Container workshop
KEWADIN — The Antrim Container Workshop begins at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Pine Hill Nursery. Bring a container or buy one at the event. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Open house
WILLIAMSBURG — The Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry open house is from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 24 at 8925 M-72 East. A sidewalk sale occurs outdoors, weather permitting.
Painting session
ELK RAPIDS — Mandala dot painting starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Elk Rapids District Library. Teens and adults can paint a planter. Pine Hill Nursery provides succulents.
Space is limited. Registration: 231-264-9979.
Tombstone cleaning
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts a tombstone cleaning at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Colfax Township Cemetery. Bring a bucket, stiff natural brush, stiff sponge, old toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a plastic or wooden scraper. More details: 231-882-5539.
Emergency fund show
MAPLE CITY — Remembering Reggie performs from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Broomstacks.
Admission is free, but donations go to Empire Area Community Center’s Empire Area Emergency Fund.
Basket workshop
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry sessions from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Experience is not necessary. Materials are $5. Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Art show, sale
TRAVERSE CITY — “A Brush with Nature” Art Show and Sale occurs at City Opera House in September and October. Artists include Jacquie Auch, Dorothy McGrath Grossman and Janet Wilson Oliver.
View the pieces from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Purchase artwork through the COH box office. Some proceeds go to the venue.
Author talk
TRAVERSE CITY — John Wemlinger, of Onekama, shares his book “The Cut” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom. The book was named a 2022 Michigan Notable Book by the State Library of Michigan.
Hospice fundraiser
ACME — Hospice of Michigan presents the “Shaken Not Stirred” James Bond-themed fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The evening features author Philip Greene, cocktails and food. Tickets are $150 per person until Sept. 28 at hom.org/shaken/traversecity. Proceeds go to HOM’s Open Access Program.
