Online gathering
LAKE CITY — The Earthwork Harvest Gathering “Harvest At Home” is set from Sept. 18-20 via YouTube and Facebook. The virtual event features musical performances, poetry readings and workshops. Artists include Mark Lavengood, Interlochen Arts Academy students, The Accidentals, Joshua Davis and more. Donations are appreciated via Venmo and PayPal. Contact: info@earthworkmusic.com.
Art show
GLEN ARBOR — The pop-up show and demonstration “Fall Out!” goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Artists demonstrate painting, pottery and furniture making. This is part of the center’s “6ft Apart Art” series. Admission is free.
Fair canceled
LAKE LEELANAU — The Lake Leelanau Street Fair will not take place on Sept. 19 this year. The event is rescheduled for Sept. 11, 2021. Activities include arts and crafts, local artists, music, food and beverages and kids’ games.
Craft and Vendor Show is scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons rescheduled its spring Craft and Vendor Show, now set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Browse jewelry, folk art, natural bath and beauty products, soaps, vintage furniture and more. Shoppers are asked to wear face masks at this outdoor event. Contact: 231-941-1961.
Book signing
FRANKFORT — Award-winning local author John Wemlinger signs and talks about his latest novel “The Widow and the Warrior” from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Bookstore. Mission Point Press recently published the political thriller.
Museum exhibitions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum shows two exhibitions Sept. 22 through Jan. 31. “Michigan Modern: An Architectural Legacy” showcases more than 50 photographs of the state’s architecture from 1928 through 2012. “Mathias J. Alten: An Artist at the Turn of the Century” highlights the German-born American artist. The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids under 17.
Virtual painting
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts Virtual Get Crafty: Pine Cone Painting at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. Gather pine cones, craft paint, brushes and paper prior to the free event. Reservations are required at greatlakeskids.org.
Virtual kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum presents “Why Coyotes Howl” as part of Stories @ Home Sept. 24. The First Steps Science event “Apple Lab” is set for Sept. 25. Both events begin at 11 a.m. through greatlakeskids.org.
Theater event
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre presents “Deja Zoom” at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 via Facebook Live. This comedy is a reproduction of “The Alphabet Experience,” in which actors perform mini-plays for each letter of the alphabet. The audience determines the show order by giving suggestions in the chat. Tickets are $8 for K-12 students and $12 for others. Contact: 231-620-0771.
Lights contest
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Chamber of Commerce invites residents, organizations and businesses to decorate light poles, homes, vehicles, pets and people this fall. Prizes are awarded for the three best decorations. Call 231-352-7251 or email fcofc@frankfort-elberta.com to sign up.
Library opens
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library is open to 15-minute appointments for browsing or computer use. Curbside services continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. View the online catalog and reserve items. Call 231-264-9979 to request items or make an appointment.
Writing accepted
BENNINGTON, VT — Bennington College accepts submissions for its 2020-21 Young Writers Awards until Nov. 1. Ninth through 12th graders may send their poetry, fiction and nonfiction pieces. Entry is free, and winners are announced in spring 2021. Submission forms are available online. More information: 800-833-6845.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan artists are invited to apply for the “Those Who Teach” exhibition at Higher Art Gallery. The show features works from current or retired visual arts educators. Entry is $15. Submissions are due Jan. 10. Send up to three images and artwork details to higherartgallery@gmail.com.
