Estate sale benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Whole Home Estate Sale goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1129 Woodmere Ave. A Lake Leelanau donor provided furnishings and accessories from a vacation home. Bring a trailer to haul purchased items. Proceeds support Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region. The Habitat ReStore, off Cass Road, is closed during this sale.
Family event
TRAVERSE CITY — “Mighty Families, Mighty Kids’ goes from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Grand Traverse Civic Center. Activities: music, arts and a book signing. Copies of “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It” are available. Event hosts: Northwest Education Services, 5 to One and Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay. Registration: https://bit.ly/MightyKids.
Art fair
PETOSKEY — The Bayfront Art and Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at Bayfront Park.
STEAM sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Families may explore STEAM kits from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Interlochen Public Library. This event occurs on the third Saturday of each month.
Genealogy seminar
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society hosts the Beginning Genealogy seminar at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Kalkaska County Library. Bring basic information about family members and society members can assist in finding more details. Questions: kgs0018@yahoo.com.
‘Play It Forward’ show
BOYNE CITY — Crooked Tree Arts Center presents the benefit performance “Play It Forward” from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18 at Lavender Hill Farm. TAKE3 and CTAC music program students perform.
Tour the farm and shop the CTAC Fall Paint Out Wet Paint Sale from 1-7 p.m. The event also include an auction to support arts education.
Tickets: crookedtree.org or 231-347-4337.
Orchestra concert
PETOSKEY — Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra presents “Espana: From the Old World to the New World” at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Great Lakes Center for the Arts. Find tickets at glcorchestra.org.
Knitting group meets
INTERLOCHEN — Get Hooked: Yarn Therapy members gather from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a project. Space is limited. More details: 231-276-6767.
CD fundraiser
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers a CD compiling music from the 2013-18 Manitou Music Series. Tunes include Americana, folk, Irish, jazz and more. The CD is $20 at the GAAC or glenarborart.org. Proceeds support music programs.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. These events include stories, songs and a craft.
Travel book published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently released “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water: Field Notes from Up North” by Tim Mulherin. The author, from Indiana, shares his visits to northern Michigan, including hiking, kayaking and other nature-focused experiences.
Indigenous exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — “Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists” is displayed at the Dennos Museum Center through Oct. 31. The exhibition aims to show current trends and connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
