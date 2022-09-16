Mitchell performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Pop-rock band Brett Mitchell and the Mitchfits plays at Workshop Brewing Sept. 16 and at Union Street Station Sept. 17.
Art on display
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists Kristy A. Avery and Ragnar R. Avery display their works through Oct. 29 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. thebotanicgarden.org
Boat show
LELAND — The annual Wood Boats on the Wall and the inaugural Leelanau Maritime Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Leelanau Historical Society.
View classic wooden boats and learn about the area’s maritime history. The society’s indoor exhibitions are free that day. Also, Song of the Lakes performs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Language group
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spanish Social Group gathers at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Peninsula Community Library. RSVP to lstarsoneck47@gmail.com.
Youth archery
LAKE CITY — The 2022 Festival of the Pines Youth Archery Tournament starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Maple Grove Park. Equipment check-in opens at 10 a.m. Blazing Arrows 4-H Archery Club hosts this competition for ages 6-19. Pay $15 to participate. Questions: 231-839-5574.
Hops and Props
MANISTEE — The 2022 Hops and Props on the River goes from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Classic boats and newer styles are displayed on the Manistee Riverwalk. Attendees can also sample local beers and play corn hole. Tickets are $30 per adult and include a glass and six drink samples. Price is $35 on event day. Purchase tickets via MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-398-3262.
School reunion
HONOR — The 2022 Honor School Reunion begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Platte River Association, 12990 Honor Highway. Dinner is served at 4:30 p.m.
Constitution Week
TRAVERSE CITY — The United States Constitution is celebrated annually from Sept. 17-23. The Constitution provides the blueprint for the federal government and how to amend it.
This celebration was started in response to a petition by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 1955, the DAR asked Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to commemorate the signing of the Constitution. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into public law on Aug. 2, 1956.
Celebratory activities include ringing church bells, encouraging reading and discussion in schools and reading the Constitution.
Photo exhibition
NORTHPORT — Northport Arts Association displays the annual photo exhibition through Sept. 18 at the Village Arts Building. More than 25 photographers contributed their photos. The building is open from noon to 4 p.m. that Sunday.
Caring for objects
ALDEN — Dennos Museum Center Executive Director Craig Hadley presents “How to Care for Artwork and Family Treasures” at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Helena Township Community Center.
Attendees may bring an item and questions about preventing deterioration. Sponsored by Friends of Alden District Library.
Library events
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts weekly programs.
Threads meets from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays. Bring a project. Reading dog Lani is available from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. A yoga practice starts at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. A fee is collected. More information: 231-223-7700.
Tile games
ALDEN — Mahjong games are available from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors these free sessions for players of all skill levels.
Advocacy center fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center started its Circle of Friends fundraiser to support programs and services in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Benzie and Wexford counties.
This year, the center aims to collect $100,000. The campaign ends Sept. 23. Donate at circle-of-friends-2022.causevox.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.