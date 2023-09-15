Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bellaire Public Library. Open to ages 8-18. Call 231-533-8814 to register.
Essay writing help
INTERLOCHEN — Writing coach Molly Moynahan will lead the workshop “Writing the College Admissions Essay” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Interlochen Public Library. High school students can learn how to write essays for their college applications. More information: 231-276-6767.
Spanish practice
TRAVERSE CITY — Practice using the Spanish language at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Peninsula Community Library. More information: 231-223-7700.
Pet-themed activities
TRAVERSE CITY — “Paws at the Library Day” goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Traverse Area District Library.
A family-friendly story is read at 11 a.m. The “How to Pick a Pet” program begins at 2 p.m. Attendees may also donation items for Cherryland Humane Society.
Wine education event
LAKE LEELANAU — Learn about wines from the Mary Taylor Portfolio from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Peninsula Provisions.
Art exhibition
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center will host an opening reception for the show “Art + Place + Community: 10 Years with Good Hart Artist Residency” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The show includes works by Good Hart Artist Residency alumni, including writers, composers and visual artists. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers and a drink. Purchase at crookedtree.org. View the exhibition through Nov. 4 in the CTAC’s Gilbert and Bonfield galleries.
‘Jerry’s Map’ displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents “Jerry’s Map” through Sunday. Michigan resident Jerry Gretzinger used acrylic, marker, colored pencil, ink, collage and inkjet print in his map.
TSO season opener
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Symphony Orchestra is opening its 2023-24 season with classical music at 3 p.m. Sunday in Corson Auditorium at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The concert will feature guest pianist Claire Huangci. Tickets start at $25.50 at traversesymphony.org.
Singers wanted
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Men’s Chorus Guest Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Presbyterian Church. Male singers are invited to join.
‘American Gun’ talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson are presenting their book “American Gun” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Opera House. This is a National Writers Series event. Student tickets are $10, others start at $17. Purchase through cityoperahouse.org.
Stories for kids
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour is returning to Interlochen Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 27. Join for stories, a craft and songs.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library will gather at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Helena Township Community Center. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Adult book club
TRAVERSE CITY — Pageturners, an adult book club, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Peninsula Community Library.
More details: 231-223-7700.
Trio performs
BELLAIRE — Church in the Hills is offering the last Steve Stargardt Trio performance of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults at the door. More information: 231-564-1098.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Ann Arbor fiber artist Susan Moran will present on her artist-in-residency project at noon Sept. 22 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Moran is creating a series of hand-dyed, printed and stitched textile collages.
Short story contest
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is accepting submissions for a short story contest until 5 p.m. Oct. 20.
Visit the library for an entry form and more details. Contact: 231-533-8814.
