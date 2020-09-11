Shows begin Sept. 11
GLEN ARBOR — Two exhibitions are displayed Sept. 11 through Nov. 5 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The juried show “Power Tools” includes works by 17 artists. “Art In A Time of Coronavirus” features 97 hand-built postcards. Most are available to purchase for $30. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Birds display
FRANKFORT — Local artist Ellie Harold’s multimedia exhibition “Birds Fly In: A Human Refuge” is displayed till Sept. 11 at Oliver Art Center. View 16 oil paintings on a structure designed by architect Wilfried Schley and music by Mexican composer/violinist David Mendoza. The exhibition is scheduled for installation in 2021 at the Dennos Museum in Traverse City.
School supplies available
INTERLOCHEN — ArtBright offers a school supply package giveaway to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Items include pencils, writing pads, folders, crayola utensils and more. Eligible families must have a child under 12 and pick up the package from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 11. Request a kit by messaging the organization at facebook.com/artbrightlight.
Weekly story program
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS, City Opera House and Newton’s Road present “Live from the Opera House: It’s Storytime!” at 9 a.m. Wednesdays in September. Readings feature a book found at Traverse Area District Library. An activity guide is displayed for library patrons. Stream the live shows via Facebook or watch on YouTube later. Episodes will be available at tcaps247.com.
‘White Sport Coat’ show
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse continues the Theatre Under the Tent series with “White Sport Coat” at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Doc and Donna Probes perform songs from the 1950s and ‘60s. Social distancing and face masks are required. Tickets are $20 plus fees online. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Outdoor market
TRAVERSE CITY — Red Dresser Marketplace hosts Junkers Alley and Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at 956 W. South Airport Road. The shop is open this during the event. Customers must wear masks.
Thriller writer speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts thriller author Ruth Ware at 2 p.m. Sept. 13. Ware discusses her newest book “One By One,” available at local bookstores. Donations support the NWS Front Street Writers program, poetry and writing workshops and Battle of the Books.
Supply drive
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a school supply drive through Sept. 13. Requested items include black dry erase markers, scissors, pencil sharpeners, glue sticks, pencils and more. Volunteers will create individual packets for TCAPS. Order from Amazon.com and send to 630 E. Front St. in Traverse City, MI 49684. Supplies may be dropped off at the Front Street or South Airport Road location.
Mini market deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — Artists are invited to apply to the Dennos Museum’s Mini Holiday Artist Market until Sept. 15. Items are sold through the museum store from Dec. 1-24. Questions: museumstore@nmc.edu.
Album release show
TRAVERSE CITY — Miriam Pico, David Chown and Laurie Sears celebrate their recently-released album at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 outside of Old Town Playhouse. This show costs $20 plus fees through the venue website.
Call for poster art
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center accepts submissions for the 2021 Manitou Music Poster Competition until Sept. 17. GAAC members may enter one or two original artworks depicting area scenes. Photography and computer-generated items aren’t accepted. The winning work is sold through the center and at some shops and galleries in Leelanau County. info@glenarborart.org
